Scotland dig deep to beat Greece and keep World Cup dream on track

Lewis Ferguson netted his first Scotland goal as Steve Clarke’s side came from behind to beat Greece 3-1 and maintain their promising start to their World Cup qualifying campaign.

Scotland were outplayed before Kostas Tsimikas fired the visitors into a 62nd-minute lead at Hampden. But Ryan Christie levelled within two minutes following his own corner and Ferguson marked his 19th cap with a goal 10 minutes from time as Scotland capitalised on another set-piece.

Substitute Lyndon Dykes capped the comeback in stoppage-time as he pounced on a goalkeeping blunder as Scotland kept pace with Group C leaders Denmark and moved four points ahead of their opponents.

Scotland could move out of sight of Greece on Sunday when they host Belarus and their opponents travel to Denmark.

There were some negatives for Scotland as Christie and Ferguson picked up a suspension and Aaron Hickey suffered what appeared to be an injury to his left hamstring as he continues his comeback from 20 months out of first-team action.

The visitors won 3-0 at Hampden in March in the Nations League play-offs and they quickly took control of this game. Vangelis Pavlidis missed an open goal when he failed to connect properly with a pass across the face of goal.

open image in gallery Lewis Ferguson grabbed his first Scotland goal to give them the lead ( Getty Images )

Good pressure on the ball from Christie, John McGinn and Grant Hanley protected Angus Gunn as the visitors created shooting opportunities and the goalkeeper did well to hold a deflected effort from Pavlidis.

Norwegian referee Espen Eskas was blowing for fouls at the slightest contact but Scotland had a let-off when he very harshly booked Christos Zafeiris for simulation after Ferguson had barged into the midfielder in the penalty box.

Other than a couple of set-pieces, Scotland had not mustered any first-half threat. Clarke’s side looked disjointed in possession, often hitting it up to the isolated Che Adams as Greece pressed.

There were more close shaves early in the second half as Greece continued to pick passes in and around the Scotland box. Pavlidis and Giorgos Masouras cleared the bar with their efforts.

open image in gallery Lyndon Dykes added the gloss in injury-time ( Getty Images )

Clarke made a double switch after Hickey received several minutes of treatment with Anthony Ralston the right-back’s replacement and Billy Gilmour coming on for Ben Gannon-Doak, whose place on the left flank was taken by Christie.

The visitors soon made the breakthrough after another slick move. Hanley made an excellent block but the ball fell for Tsimikas to drill home.

Scotland responded instantly as they won a corner on the left flank. Christie delivered long to Ralston, whose high ball into the box was won by Hanley before the Bournemouth midfielder ran in to fire home with his right foot.

There was a lengthy VAR check but Hanley was just onside when the ball came back in.

open image in gallery Kostas Tsimikas had given Greece the lead ( Getty Images )

Scotland had a huge let-off when substitute Giannis Konstantelias headed wide but the home side looked a different team after the equaliser and Adams saw a shot diverted wide after good movement and a touch to bring down Gilmour’s free-kick.

The set-piece route soon paid off again as Andy Robertson’s long free-kick into the goalmouth put Greece under pressure. John Souttar’s effort was blocked but Ferguson was on hand to shoot into the roof of the net from close range.

Gunn produced a stunning stop to touch a curling effort from Konstantinos Karetsas over the bar as the game entered six minutes of stoppage-time and the visiting goalie had a contrasting impact moments later.

Kostas Tzolakis palmed the ball into the path of Dykes as he tried to prevent a headed passback going out for a corner and the Birmingham striker accepted the Greek gift as he shot into the empty net. A late booking for Ferguson also sees him miss the next match.