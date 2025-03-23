Scotland relegated from Nations League top tier after heavy defeat to Greece

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scotland were relegated from Nations League A after a 3-0 home defeat by Greece.

Steve Clarke’s side made a decent start but goals from Giannis Konstantelias, Konstantinos Karetsas and Christos Tzolis had the visitors 3-1 up on aggregate with just 15 seconds of the second half played.

The Hampden crowd expressed their dissent on several occasions as Scotland never really looked like getting back into the game.

They now drop down to the second tier of the competition ahead of the next set of group games in the autumn of 2026.

Scotland had Ryan Christie back in the team after suspension with Lewis Ferguson the only player to drop out following the 1-0 first-leg win.

Greece made six changes including handing a first start to Karetsas, the 17-year-old wide player whose introduction helped change the flow of the game in Greece’s favour in the second half on Thursday.

Sir Alex Ferguson made a pre-match appearance, holding up a number 10 shirt in tribute to Denis Law before a minute’s applause for Scotland’s joint-record goalscorer in the first home international since his death.

The hosts started on the front foot.

Che Adams had a penalty appeal rejected before Scott McTominay had an angled shot saved after being played through by Kenny McLean.

Andy Robertson soon fired wide and McTominay then saw a shot deflected into the side net.

But Greece levelled the aggregate score in the 20th minute with their first meaningful attack.

Robertson was outnumbered as Karetsas fed overlapping right-back Georgios Vagiannidis, whose cutback found the untracked Giannis Konstantelias and the midfielder swept the ball home from 10 yards.

Scotland almost responded quickly. McTominay sliced wide from the edge of the box before playing in John McGinn, who was denied by goalkeeper Kostas Tzolakis.

Greece looked dangerous as the half progressed and they doubled their lead in the 42nd minute after the Scotland midfield again failed to track Konstantelias.

Robertson ran into the middle of the box to close the midfielder down after he collected a pass from the left wing, but that just left Karetsas unmarked. Konstantelias teed up the teenager, who curled the ball first time into the top corner.

Konstantelias produced another assist 15 seconds after half-time, collecting a loose pass from Christie and setting up Tzolis to finish.

Boos rang out from the home fans after Scotland were stretched again and Karetsas curled beyond the top corner.

The home fans were audibly unconvinced by Clarke’s first attempt to change the game in the 55th minute, notably the decision to take off Billy Gilmour. McLean and Adams also went off as Kieran Tierney and Lewis Ferguson joined the midfield and striker George Hirst made his Hampden debut.

There was little evidence of a cutting edge for Scotland. Hirst headed off target from two difficult chances and the scoreline could have been worse.

John Souttar’s goal-line clearance from Vangelis Pavlidis saved Grant Hanley’s blushes after the defender’s slip and Tzolis blazed over on the break.

Clarke went for broke in the 73rd minute by bringing on strikers Tommy Conway and James Wilson and handing them wide roles but the best chance fell to Tierney, then playing at left-back, with only seconds left. Tzolakis made a good diving save.