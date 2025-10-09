Steve Clarke praises Scotland character after win over Greece

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Steve Clarke claims the Scottish public should “love” their national team following Scotland’s remarkable 3-1 never-say-die win over Greece at Hampden Park.

Scotland should have been three or four goals down against the slick visitors in the 2026 World Cup qualifier before Konstantinos Tsimikas eventually fired Greece in front in the 62nd minute – and the Tartan Army were not impressed.

However, goals from Ryan Christie, fellow midfielder Lewis Ferguson and substitute Lyndon Dykes turned the game and took Scotland on to seven points from three Group C fixtures, behind leaders Denmark on goal difference, ahead of the visit of Belarus on Sunday.

Greece beat Scotland 3-0 in the Nations League play-off in March to relegate the Scots to League B – but this victory put the hosts in a strong position to make next summer’s World Cup finals.

Clarke praised his side’s tenacity and determination.

“I have talked before about the character of this group,” said the former Scotland defender, who will be without suspended Christie and Ferguson on Sunday with defender Aaron Hickey doubtful because of knee injury.

“The Scottish public should love to have them. They never know when they’re beat.

“They want to be remembered as a really successful group of players and hopefully they’re on their way to doing that by getting to another tournament.

“But it is three points and we have another game on Sunday and we have to make sure we get three points there as well.

“We are still focused on where we are trying to get to. Defensively this was a tough night for us as the Greeks were very good in possession.

“There were slick with their movement and speed of pass. We didn’t get enough high pressure.

“But the shackles came off when they scored – and that comes from the determination from within the group to make sure it wasn’t going to be another disappointing night here at Hampden.

“Sometimes you don’t get what you deserve in football and sometimes you get a little bit more than you deserve, but don’t underestimate the work the players put into the first part of the game.

“The last time Greece came here, they were slick in the first half and went in 2-0 up. This time they were slicker than us again, but it was 0-0.

“We didn’t give a goal way in the first 10 seconds of the second half so that helps. It took them longer to get themselves in front.

“Football is a 96 or 97 minute game now. You have to work your way into it and control the game in your bad moments. That’s what we did tonight.

“In the bad moments we worked every so hard to keep the game level or tight – then we managed to get the goals that got us the win.”

On Angus Gunn’s wonder save from Greece substitute Konstantinos Karetsas in added time at 2-1, Clarke said: “It was a good save. That is what he is there for. Goalkeepers are asked to make saves.

“I always tell them they are going to have to make one or two big saves and tonight Angus was called on once and he made the save which was fantastic.”