Scotland vs Greece LIVE: Steve Clarke’s side bid to avoid relegation in Nations League play-off
The Scots hold a one-goal advantage after winning the first leg away from home
Scotland hope to avoid Nations League relegation and remain in League A when they take on Greece for the second leg of their play-off tie today.
Should they lose they will drop down into League B but avoiding defeat will make sure they remain in the Nations League top flight and face stronger opposition for the next campaign.
Scott McTominay’s first-half penalty in Piraeus ensured the Scots bring a one-goal advantage into this match at Hampden Park after they earned a valuable win away from home last Thursday.
Steve Clarke’s men weathered plenty of attacks from the Greeks and they’ll face a similar situation in this afternoon’s encounter though home advantage will play a key role in how they perform. Clarke has insisted that his players will not rest on their lead and will aim to win.
"It's a game that we want to win," the head coach said. "Obviously we've got the one-goal lead from the first leg, but we're going to set up and try and win the game and hopefully set a marker down for the World Cup games coming up.”
Scotland fans feasting on free-to-air international football
Tonight’s play-off will be shown on free-to-air, after the previous agreement with ViaPlay came to a premature end and left fans watching games on YouTube.
This will be the case with all Scotland matches leading up to the 2026 World Cup in the United States.
Scotland predicted lineup
Scotland XI: Gordon; Ralston, Hanley, Souttar, Robertson; Gilmour, McLean; McGinn, McTominay, Christie; Adams
What is the Scotland team news?
Ryan Christie returns from suspension and bolsters Scotland’s midfield options. Clarke started all of Billy Gilmour, Kenny McLean, Scott McTominay, John McGinn and Lewis Ferguson behind Che Adams in Athens, but Christie can offer a little more pace and could return.
Scotland’s back four worked well enough so Kieran Tierney may find himself on the back again, with Andy Robertson and Anthony Ralston the full-backs either side of Grant Hanley and John Souttar. Craig Gordon kept a clean sheet on his 80th international appearance.
How can I watch Scotland vs Greece?
The second leg of the Nations League play-off will be shown live on BBC One Scotland and BBC iPlayer, with coverage starting from 4pm GMT. Kick-off at Hampden is at 5:00pm on Sunday 23 March.
Scotland vs Greece LIVE
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Scotland’s Nations League play-off against Greece!
Scotland take a 1-0 lead to Hampden as they look to maintain their top-flight status in the competition.
Scott McTominay’s first-half penalty proved the difference in Athens on Thursday, but will be wary after Greece dominated much of play in the first leg.
All the build-up and play-by-play action, right here.
