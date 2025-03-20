Scotland survive Greece onslaught to earn slender lead in Nations League play-off

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scott McTominay scored the only goal of the game as Scotland survived a second-half barrage from Greece in their Nations League play-off in Athens.

The Napoli midfielder netted a penalty he had won in the 33rd minute of the first leg and the Scots spurned a couple of other chances before the break.

An impressive performance began to flounder in the second half when 17-year-old Genk-born attacker Konstantinos Karetsas came on to make his debut for the home side, after making the switch from Belgium, for whom he had played at various youth levels.

Steve Clarke’s side withstood relentless pressure from the Greeks who hit the woodwork, although keeper Craig Gordon was not called upon to make too many saves.

Scotland can be confident going into the return leg at Hampden Park on Sunday where they look to remain in League A, whereas Greece are looking to get out of League B.

The return to the squad of fit-again Kieran Tierney had Clarke considering a return to a back three but the Arsenal star started on the bench as the head coach stuck with a back four which had been employed during the Nations League campaign.

From the side that started the win over Poland last November, there were two enforced changes with midfielder Lewis Ferguson and striker Che Adams in for the injured Ben Doak and Lyndon Dykes.

The game turned when German referee Tobias Stieler pointed to the spot when McTominay crumpled under a challenge from defender Lazaros Rota after taking a Kenny McLean pass inside the Greece penalty.

Long complaints from the home side failed to affect the official’s decision, nor the VAR team, and the Scottish playmaker sent goalkeeper Kostas Tzolakis the wrong way.

open image in gallery

With the home fans incensed by the setback – it was far from a stonewall penalty – Greece striker Fotis Ioannidis headed a cross from Giannis Konstantelias over the crossbar before Scotland could have stretched their lead.

Billy Gilmour missed the target from 14 yards after being set up by fellow midfielder John McGinn.

Then, when Tzolakis cleared straight to Gilmour, he cushioned a pass to Adams but his weak shot was easily saved by the backtracking keeper, before Adams struck a much better shot wide of the far post.

Just before the break, Ferguson fouled Rota 25 yards from goal and Kostas Tsimikas floated the free-kick just over the bar.

Greece brought on teenager Karetsas for his debut at the start of the second half and he immediately took the home side up a level.

As the visitors wobbled, striker Christos Tzolis had the ball in the net following a corner but it had gone well behind for a goal kick beforehand.

Greece were peppering the Scotland box.

In the 68th minute, from an inviting Karetsas cross, Tzolis hit a post from six yards under pressure from Scotland defender Anthony Ralston before his deflected drive skipped past the far post for a corner, which was defended again on the stretch.

In the 75th minute, Tierney and debutant striker George Hirst replaced McLean and Adams but still Greece kept coming in waves.

Defender Grant Hanley tripped substitute Taxiarchis Fountas on the edge of the box and referee Stieler pointed to the spot then changed his mind to a free-kick just outside, with the set-piece coming to nothing.

There was time for substitute Vangelis Pavidis to head over from close range and visiting defender Max Johnston to come on and make his debut as the tie moves to Glasgow still poised but in Scotland’s favour.