Romelu Lukaku and Scott McTominay help Napoli climb to top of Serie A

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Romelu Lukaku and Scott McTominay were both on target as Napoli climbed to the top of the Serie A table with a 3-0 victory at Fiorentina.

David Neres set the visitors on their way to a fourth successive win before Lukaku converted a second-half penalty and McTominay struck to edge their side three points clear of Atalanta, who have a game in hand.

Sebastiano Esposito ended Empoli’s three-game losing streak by cancelling out Joel Pohjanpalo’s early opener to secure a 1-1 draw at lowly Venezia.

Verona battled their way to a 0-0 home with Udinese despite playing the final 19 minutes with only 10 men following Suat Serdar’s dismissal for a second bookable offence.

In Ligue 1, Khalil Fayad’s stoppage-time own goal handed Lyon a last-gasp 1-0 home victory over Montpellier, who had earlier seen skipper Jordan Ferri’s strike ruled out after a VAR review.

Augustine Boakye scored twice as St-Etienne came from behind to beat Reims 3-1.

Keito Nakamura had given the visitors a half-time lead, but Boakye’s double and a third from Lucas Stassin ended the hosts’ four-game losing run.

Matthis Abline’s penalty denied Lille victory as visitors Nantes, who had fallen behind to Gabriel Gudmundsson’s strike, secured a 1-1 draw.

Almeira’s Colombian midfielder Luis Suarez plundered a hat-trick in a 4-1 victory as the second-tier outfit dumped LaLiga side Sevilla out of the Copa del Rey.

Isaac Romero had given the visitors a fifth-minute lead, but Marko Milovanovic levelled four minutes after the restart before Suarez took over, completing his treble with a stoppage-time penalty to put his side into the last 16.

Unai Gomez spared Athletic Bilbao’s blushes when he fired them to a 4-3 penalty shoot-out victory at fourth-tier Logrones after a goalless 120 minutes.

Goalkeeper Julen Agirrezabala saved Alex Gualda’s spot-kick and saw Imanol Sarriegui miss, with Nico Williams unsuccessful for the holders before Gomez came to the rescue.

There were no such difficulties for Barcelona as two goals from Robert Lewandowski helped ease the Catalan giants into the hat courtesy of a 4-0 win at fourth-tier Barbastro.

Eric Garcia opened the scoring before Lewandowski’s brace either side of half-time, with Pablo Torre completing the scoring.

Antoine Griezmann was Atletico Madrid’s match-winner as third-tier Marbella made the LaLiga high-flyers work for a 13th successive victory in all competitions.

Griezmann’s 16th-minute strike secured a 1-0 success for Atletico at La Rosaleda in a repeat of head coach Diego Simeone’s first fixture at the helm 13 years ago to put the 10-times winners through.

Isco’s first-half strike edged Real Betis to a 1-0 win at second-tier Huesca on an afternoon when Giovani Lo Celso also hit the crossbar and a post for the visitors.

Defender Jose Leon scored at both end as second-tier Tenerife lost 2-1 at home to Osasuna, who had taken an early lead through Jorge Herrando.