Savinho signs new deal with Manchester City as future squad takes shape
The Brazilian was heavily linked with Tottenham in the summer but is set to stay in Manchester
Savinho has signed a six-year contract with Manchester City as the former Premier League champions have tied down the former Tottenham target into the 2030s.
They also have the option to extend the Brazilian winger’s new deal until 2032 as their squad for the future continues to take shape.
City have made 11 signings in 2025 while Savinho follows fellow youngsters Rico Lewis and Nico O’Reilly in putting pen to paper on an extended deal.
The 21-year-old said it was a dream come true to play for City and signed from their sister club Troyes in 2024 for £30m.
But when Spurs made an approach for him this summer, City valued Savinho at far more than the £43m the Europa League winners seemed willing to pay.
And Savinho said he was delighted to stay with City, explaining: “I’m really happy and my family is also very happy. I feel fulfilled. My dream since I was little was always to play for Manchester City, and I managed to achieve that. And now, extending my contract here makes it even more special. I feel really proud and I hope to continue and be very happy here at Manchester City.”
Savinho believes he has got better under manager Pep Guardiola and has set his sights on winning silverware at the Etihad Stadium.
“I think I’ve improved a lot,” he added. “In this first season, working with the staff and with Pep, I’m really happy to have developed under him. I think I’ve improved a lot tactically. Technically too — I understand the game better, I’ve learnt to read it better, to know what it asks in certain moments.
“I will give my best to help Manchester City win trophies, which is the most important thing. I hope to put my name in the club’s history by winning trophies.”
Director of Football Hugo Viana said he believes Savinho, who has scored four goals in 54 games for City, has limitless potential.
He explained: “Savinho is still very young, but he has already demonstrated that he possesses the qualities needed to become a truly outstanding player.
“He has so many excellent attributes. His potential really is limitless. He has superb natural ability, works incredibly hard day in, day out, and he is humble. He is very eager to keep learning and help the team, and his ambition is to be one of the best attacking players in the game.
“I have no doubt that by continuing to work with Pep and his coaching team, Savinho will go on to be a key part of our squad for many years to come.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments