Tottenham dealt blow in pursuit of Savinho as Manchester City make decision over future
The Brazilian has been strongly linked with a move to London but may now be set to stay.
Tottenham Hotspur have suffered a blow in their attempts to strengthen their squad as Manchester City have decided that Savinho is staying at the Etihad Stadium.
Spurs made an approach for the Brazilian winger but the two clubs were some way apart in their valuations of him, with City thinking the 21-year-old is worth considerably more than £50m.
But they never wanted to sell Savinho and have now ruled out a move this transfer window.
It makes Savinho another attacking target to elude Spurs after Morgan Gibbs-White stayed at Nottingham Forest and Eberechi Eze instead joined Arsenal.
City have a host of other options to play on the flanks or just behind Erling Haaland, with six of them - Omar Marmoush, Oscar Bobb, Rayan Cherki, Bernardo Silva, Jeremy Doku and Phil Foden - all featuring in Saturday's defeat to Spurs.
But while Pep Guardiola wants a smaller squad, he remains an admirer of Savinho, who joined from Troyes last summer.
