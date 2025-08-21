Tottenham remain interested in Savinho after missing out on Eberechi Eze

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tottenham have swiftly moved on to different targets after they missed out on Eberechi Eze and remain interested in the potential signing of Manchester City’s Savinho, the PA news agency understands.

Spurs were all set to capture Eze after they reached an agreement with Crystal Palace on Wednesday for a £60million plus £7.5m in adds-on deal until Arsenal swooped in to hijack the transfer of the England international.

Eze would have filled the creative void at Tottenham left by James Maddison, who is set to miss the rest of the season after he ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee earlier this month, but Thomas Frank must now shift focus elsewhere.

Talks were opened between Spurs and Manchester City on August 11 regarding the versatile Savinho, who made 48 appearances and produced 13 assists in his debut campaign at Etihad Stadium.

While dialogue cooled as Tottenham explored a big-money move for Eze over the past week, Savinho is still a target for the north London club, PA understands, and reports in Brazil suggest an 80million euros (£69.2m) bid is being prepared.

Frank has enjoyed a strong start to life at Spurs, with an impressive Super Cup display in defeat to Paris St Germain followed by a 3-0 victory over Burnley last Saturday but next month will bring the challenge of Champions League football.

With Maddison out long-term and Dejan Kulusevski (knee) sidelined for the foreseeable future, the Danish coach is in need of attacking reinforcements and talks over Savinho could soon accelerate, especially after Saturday’s trip to Man City.