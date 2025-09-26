Nico O’Reilly commits future to Manchester City as he pens long-term contract

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nico O’Reilly has signed a new five-year contract with Manchester City as the 20-year-old is rewarded for his fine form as a makeshift left-back.

The Mancunian’s new deal is two years longer than his previous contract, while City have the option to extend it until 2031, and O’Reilly believes he is at the best place to be.

He follows fellow local lad Rico Lewis in signing a five-year deal as the former Premier League champions have tied down two of their academy products.

He said: “This is a day I will never forget. I have been at City since the age of eight, and to have made it into the first team and have played matches is a dream come true. To be rewarded with a new contract really is special.

Nico O’Reilly has committed his future to Manchester City ( PA Wire )

“I am really proud and so is my mum. She has sacrificed so much to get me to where I am today, so I am just as happy for her as I am for myself.

“But in truth, this is just the beginning for me. I have come so far, but I want to keep pushing now, improving every day, and become the best player I can be. Here at City, with Pep (Guardiola) as manager, I know I can do that. This is the best place for a footballer to be.”

O’Reilly made his debut in the Community Shield last year and, after being an attacking midfielder, flourished when he was converted to a left-back.

He made 21 appearances last season, scoring five goals, including three in their run to the FA Cup final, and has started each of City’s last four matches now.

Director of Football Hugo Viana said England Under-20 international O’Reilly has huge potential.

He added: “Everyone at Manchester City is proud of our academy and Nico is a great example of why that is.

“Any young City player should look to Nico and learn from how he conducts himself on and off the pitch. If they do that, they won’t go far wrong.

“He is technically assured, intelligent and a brilliant reader of the game. His progress since stepping into the first team has been excellent and we feel he has so much more to offer. He really does have huge potential.”