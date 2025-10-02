Erling Haaland gives X-rated assessment of Man City’s Champions League performance

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Erling Haaland has offered a damning X-rated assessment of Manchester City’s performance against Monaco as they relinquished victory late on in the Champions League.

City twice let their advantage slip on Wednesday night as they were held to a 2-2 draw, with the second equaliser coming in the 90th minute courtesy of a 90th minute penalty.

It acts as the latest blip of a patchy start to the new season for Pep Guardiola’s side, who have drawn one and lost two of their first six games in the Premier League.

Their main saving grace is talismanic figure Haaland, who scored both goals in Monaco but could not do enough to single-handedly deliver victory.

"I’m p***** off, I think everyone should be. It's not good enough," Haaland told BBC Match of the Day when asked about the performance. “Wanting more touches? I don’t care, I’m just doing my job. Right now I don’t think too much of that (individual records). Now I’m just, as I said, pissed off.”

Manchester City succumbed to another late goal to forfeit victory in the Champions League ( REUTERS )

"Of course I don't feel good we didn't win," he added to TNT Sports. "We do something unnecessarily in the second half and we don't think we played good enough. We don't deserve to win.

"We need more energy. We need to get at them more as we did in the first half and dominated much more. In the second half they took the lead much more and I don't think it is good enough.

"Every Champions League game is tough, look at last year when we went out. There are not many teams who have won their first two games."

Wednesday’s draw signifies a concerning trend for Man City, who have fallen victim of a handful of late goals already this term.

Guardiola’s side saw victory snatched from them 10 days earlier at the Emirates Stadium, with Gabriel Martinelli’s stunning 93rd-minute finish earning Arsenal a valuable point against a potential title challenger.

City were also dealt defeat in the dying minutes at Brighton, with Bajan Gruda rounding the goalkeeper and slotting home in the 89th minute.

Their next assignment will be a Premier League clash against Brentford in Saturday’s late afternoon kick-off.