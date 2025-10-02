Erling Haaland gives X-rated assessment of Man City’s Champions League performance
Man City conceded another late goal to see victory snatched from their grasp at Monaco
Erling Haaland has offered a damning X-rated assessment of Manchester City’s performance against Monaco as they relinquished victory late on in the Champions League.
City twice let their advantage slip on Wednesday night as they were held to a 2-2 draw, with the second equaliser coming in the 90th minute courtesy of a 90th minute penalty.
It acts as the latest blip of a patchy start to the new season for Pep Guardiola’s side, who have drawn one and lost two of their first six games in the Premier League.
Their main saving grace is talismanic figure Haaland, who scored both goals in Monaco but could not do enough to single-handedly deliver victory.
"I’m p***** off, I think everyone should be. It's not good enough," Haaland told BBC Match of the Day when asked about the performance. “Wanting more touches? I don’t care, I’m just doing my job. Right now I don’t think too much of that (individual records). Now I’m just, as I said, pissed off.”
"Of course I don't feel good we didn't win," he added to TNT Sports. "We do something unnecessarily in the second half and we don't think we played good enough. We don't deserve to win.
"We need more energy. We need to get at them more as we did in the first half and dominated much more. In the second half they took the lead much more and I don't think it is good enough.
"Every Champions League game is tough, look at last year when we went out. There are not many teams who have won their first two games."
Wednesday’s draw signifies a concerning trend for Man City, who have fallen victim of a handful of late goals already this term.
Guardiola’s side saw victory snatched from them 10 days earlier at the Emirates Stadium, with Gabriel Martinelli’s stunning 93rd-minute finish earning Arsenal a valuable point against a potential title challenger.
City were also dealt defeat in the dying minutes at Brighton, with Bajan Gruda rounding the goalkeeper and slotting home in the 89th minute.
Their next assignment will be a Premier League clash against Brentford in Saturday’s late afternoon kick-off.
