Saturday’s Premier League Predictions, Best Bets & 68/1 Acca Betting Tips

Saturday’s Premier League Predictions

BTTS and Fulham to beat Brighton 11/2 with William Hill

Over 1.5 goals in Crystal Palace vs Ipswich - 2/9 with Betfred

Over 2.5 goals in Liverpool vs Southampton - 1/4 with Bet365

Beto as first goalscorer in Wolves vs Everton - 6/1 with Bet365

Four-fold acca pays 68/1 with Bet365

The Premier League returns in full force this weekend after taking a break for the FA Cup fifth round. Liverpool are flying high at the top of the table with a 13-point lead over Arsenal while just six points separate Nottingham Forest in 3rd and Aston Villa in 10th.

This season has proven that the gap between the mid-table clubs and the ones at the top is reducing and any team is capable of beating any other on their day. There are intriguing clashes throughout the weekend such as Brighton vs Fulham (Saturday 3pm) which could have big ramifications on the final standings.

Liverpool will hope to extend their lead at the top with a fixture against bottom-of-the-table Southampton (Saturday 3pm) while Oliver Glasner’s Crystal Palace must make do without the services of topscorer Jean Philippe-Mateta when they host Ipswich (Saturday 3pm).

Everton’s clash with Wolves (Saturday 8pm) should also provide excitement as Vitor Pereira’s men hope to distance themselves from the relegation zone.

We’ve been through the best football betting sites to compile a four-fold acca consisting of wagers from each of these games, which returns at 68/1 on Betfred.

Brighton vs Fulham prediction

This is an interesting match up. Just one place separates the two sides in the Premier League table with Brighton sitting in 8th and Fulham 9th.

The Cottagers are just one point behind the Seagulls and a win at the Amex Stadium would propel them above their opponents and move them one step closer to European qualification.

It won’t be an easy task though. Brighton are unbeaten in their last five matches across all competitions and have won three league games in a row since their shock 7-0 loss to Forest. They beat Newcastle 2-1 in the FA Cup last time out with Danny Welbeck scoring the winner and look to be back to their best.

In comparison, Fulham have only lost once - 2-0 against Crystal Palace - in their last six matches across the league and cup competitions. They have scored in all of those games bar the Palace defeat and will be confident of causing an upset on Saturday.

With the teams in form, we’re backing both of them to score and Fulham to secure an away win, backing up their 3-1 victory over Brighton from December.

Saturday accumulator prediction 1: BTTS and Fulham to win - 11/2 William Hill

Crystal Palace vs Ipswich prediction

Palace come into this match as big favourites and rightly so due to Ipswich’s struggles in the league. The Tractor boys are 18th in the table with just three wins to their name.

Palace, meanwhile, are up in 12th and have comfortably secured their spot in the top-flight for next year meaning they should have the quality to win. For this prediction, we’re looking at the recent results for both teams and, more specifically, the goals scored.

Ipswich’s last clean sheet was nine matches ago in the third round of the FA Cup and they’ve scored in each of their last seven across all competitions. Similarly Palace have scores in 12 consecutive games and despite missing striker Jean-Philippe Mateta, have enough firepower to net once more.

Saturday accumulator prediction 2: Over 1.5 goals - 2/9 Betfred

Liverpool vs Southampton prediction

This is a match of top vs bottom and should be massively one-sided in favour of Liverpool. Arne Slot will want to keep ticking off the wins to move closer to his first Premier League title and the Saints shouldn’t pose much of a threat.

They’ve conceded multiple goals in each of their last three outings and come to Anfield having lost 4-0 twice in a row, to Brighton and Chelsea.

Mohamed Salah is in red hot form and the Reds will hope to get Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz in good nick ahead of a tricky Champions League second leg versus PSG next week. This could be the perfect opponent and the perfect time for them to do so.

The odds for markets involving goals suggest Premier League betting sites expect this to be a high-scoring encounter.

Saturday accumulator prediction 3: Over 2.5 goals - 1/4 with Bet365

Wolves vs Everton prediction

Betting sites have Wolves as slight favourites for this game, probably due to their need to move away from the relegation zone and the potential advantage playing at home brings.

Yet, David Moyes has turned Everton’s fortunes around and though they are only one place above Wolves in the table (16th compared to 17th), they are 10 points clear of the midlands side.

That is mainly down to the Toffees picking up 13 points from their last seven games, a run that includes no defeats. More interestingly, Everton’s success can be tracked to the form of striker Beto.

He has five goals from the last five league games and in three of them, versus Man Utd, Crystal Palace, and Liverpool, he scored the opening goal. That’s why we’re backing him to break the deadlock at Molineux.

Saturday accumulator prediction 4: Beto first goalscorer - 6/1 with Bet365

Please gamble responsibly

When having a bet, it’s vital to practice responsible gambling.

Betting can be addictive and it’s important to stay in control of your betting. Never treat gambling as a way to make money, never bet more than you can afford and when the fun stops, stop.

Gambling sites offer punters tools, like deposit limits, profit and loss trackers and self-exclusion options, to help them stay in control.

But if you ever feel like you need help or advice on gambling addiction, don’t hesitate to contact one of the charities or organisations below.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.