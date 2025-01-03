Mohamed Salah provides update on Liverpool contract talks

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Mohamed Salah has admitted he and Liverpool are “far away from any progress” on his contract with the club, amid speculation over his future.

Salah has been crucial to Liverpool’s success in recent years and has been in sparkling form this season, with the Reds six points clear atop the Premier League – with a game in hand.

But their strong first half to the campaign has been overshadowed by murmurs around Salah’s future, with the Egypt forward expressing frustration at the club, and suggesting he could leave this summer.

And Salah, 32, did little to ease fans’ fears on Friday (3 January), as he spoke to Sky Sports ahead of Sunday’s hosting of Manchester United in the league.

“So far, [I believe it is my last season at Liverpool],” he said. “In the last six months, there’s nothing. We’re far away from any progress, so we just need to wait and see.

“What do you want to see in the future? Concerned about the contract, or that I had an unbelievable season? If I feel distracted, I say: ‘You want to look back and say you had an unbelievable season.’”

At the midway stage of the season, Salah has recorded 20 goals and 17 assists from 26 games in all competitions.

