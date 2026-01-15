Senegal and ex-Liverpool star Sadio Mane eyes fairytale Afcon farewell in final against Morocco
Sadio Mane is set to play his last Afcon match when Senegal face hosts Morocco in Sunday’s final
The Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) final this weekend will feature a heavyweight clash between the continent's top two ranked teams, Morocco and Senegal.
Unusually for a tournament often defined by upsets, the pre-competition favourites have held firm, with the rankings proving remarkably accurate.
Senegal secured their place with a 1-0 victory over Egypt in Tangier, while hosts Morocco endured a more dramatic route, overcoming Nigeria in a penalty shootout following a goalless draw in Rabat.
Senegal, making their third final appearance in the last four editions, boast a potent attacking lineup, having scored in all six matches en route to the decider.
Their talisman, ex-Liverpool forward Sadio Mane, underscored his enduring importance by netting the late semi-final winner against Egypt before later revealing that Sunday’s match will be his last ever Afcon appearance.
Looking to add another winner's medal, Mane warned: "We know how to play the final. A final is meant to be won. I will be very happy to play my last Afcon final, to enjoy it and to make my country win."
Morocco, whose sole Cup of Nations triumph dates back half a century, have long been considered underachievers.
As hosts, they have progressively grown into the tournament, shaking off an initially nervy start.
Their recent performances mirror the form that saw them become the first African nation to reach a World Cup semi-final in Qatar in 2022, solidifying their top ranking.
Their aggressive pressing, high-tempo play, and relentless attack were evident in their comfortable quarter-final win against Cameroon.
While Nigeria presented a tougher challenge, Morocco ultimately proved superior, finishing stronger and converting penalties with aplomb.
Their formidable defence, a cornerstone, has conceded just once – a penalty – in six matches, notably nullifying Nigeria's dangerous forward Victor Osimhen.
"Today, we’re reaping the rewards of the golden age of Moroccan football but we mustn’t forget where we come from," coach Walid Regragui stated after Wednesday’s triumph.
His tactical acumen has earned belated praise, though one final hurdle remains against a formidable Senegal.
