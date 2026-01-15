Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The Premier League stars set to light up the Afcon final

Iliman Ndiaye (right) has starred for Senegal at the Africa Cup of Nations
Iliman Ndiaye (right) has starred for Senegal at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFP/Getty)
  • Senegal will face hosts Morocco in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) on Sunday, with kick-off at 19:00 GMT.
  • Several Premier League stars are set to feature in the match that decides the champions of Africa.
  • Everton duo Iliman Ndiaye and Idrissa Gueye started alongside West Ham’s El Hadji Malick Diouf in Senegal’s semi-final win over Egypt, while Crystal Palace forward Ismaila Sarr came off the bench and Tottenham midfielder Pape Matar Sarr was an unused substitute.
  • Manchester United defender Noussair Mazraoui is a regular starter for Morocco and is likely to play in the final.
  • Senegal last won the tournament in February 2022, beating Egypt on penalties in the final, while Morocco made the World Cup semi-finals later that year.

