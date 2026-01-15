Cameroon chief Samuel Eto’o hit with four-match ban for alleged Afcon misconduct

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Samuel Eto’o, President of the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT), has been handed a four-match ban by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for alleged misconduct during Cameroon’s 2-0 defeat by hosts Morocco at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) last Friday.

Eto’o was reportedly seen making an angry gesture over refereeing decisions in the presence of CAF President Patrice Motsepe.

This incident coincided with CAF opening investigations into violent confrontations during AFCON matches, after players from both sides jostled.

CAF’s disciplinary board fined Eto’o $20,000, a decision FECAFOOT immediately criticised as "lacks any explicit justification".

FECAFOOT said on Thursday that "the expedited procedure leading to this decision raises serious concerns regarding the fundamental requirements of a fair process," adding it would appeal.

The federation reaffirmed its "support for its president and its commitment to respecting the principles governing credible disciplinary justice."

open image in gallery Morocco beat Cameroon and Samuel Eto’o was not happy with some of the decisions during the game ( REUTERS )

Hosts Morocco will play Senegal in the final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday.

Eto’o is widely regarded as one of the greatest African footballers of all time and is the record goalscorer in Afcon history after finding the net on 18 occasions in the tournament.

Eto’o won Afcon twice as a player in 2000 and 2002, while he also earned an Olympic gold medal with Cameroon in the Sydney Games in 2000.

In total, Eto’o won 118 caps for Cameroon and scored 56 goals before announcing his international retirement in August 2014.

The former striker also enjoyed a prolific club career that saw him play for some of the biggest teams in European football.

He won the Champions League with Barcelona twice, before being part of the Inter Milan side that won a historic Treble in 2010.

Eto’o later went on to play for Chelsea and Everton in the Premier League, prior to calling time on his playing days after spells in Italy, Turkey and Qatar.