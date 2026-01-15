When is the Afcon final and how can I watch it?
- Senegal will face hosts Morocco in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) after the two teams won their respective semi-finals on Wednesday.
- Senegal beat Egypt 1-0 in their semi-final, with ex-Liverpool winger Sadio Mane scoring the only goal of the game, while Morocco overcame Nigeria 4-2 on penalties after the game finished goalless.
- The Afcon final will take place on Sunday 18 January, with kick-off at 19:00 GMT.
- UK viewers will be able to watch the game on E4, and will also be able to stream it online on Channel 4.
- Senegal last won the tournament in 2023 when they beat Algeria on penalties in the final, while Morocco have not won Afcon since 1976.