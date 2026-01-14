Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Yassine Bounou penalty heroics help Morocco overcome Nigeria to reach Afcon final

Yassine Bounou saved two penalties in the shootout
Yassine Bounou saved two penalties in the shootout (AFP via Getty Images)
  • Morocco have dramatically secured a place in the Africa Cup of Nations final for the first time since 1976, following a tense penalty shoot-out victory over Nigeria in Rabat.
  • They will now face Senegal in Sunday's showpiece event.
  • After 120 goalless minutes, goalkeeper Yassine Bounou became the hero, saving penalties from Samuel Chukwueze and Bruno Onyemaechi.
  • Youssef En-Nesyri then scored the decisive kick, with Neil El Aynaoui, Eliesse Ben Seghir, and Achraf Hakimi also converting for Morocco.
  • Nigeria offered little threat throughout, managing just two shots across the entire match, with only one on target. Star striker Victor Osimhen was notably substituted before the penalty shootout commenced.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in