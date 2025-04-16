Andre Onana will return for Man Utd’s Europa League crunch match - but Joshua Zirkzee out for season
Onana was the topic of scrutiny after Man United were held to a 2-2 draw in the first leg
Ruben Amorim will recall Andre Onana for Manchester United’s Europa League quarter-final against Lyon, despite his mistakes in the first leg in France.
But United will be without Joshua Zirkzee, a scorer in the 2-2 draw in the Groupama Stadium, as his hamstring injury has brought an end to his season.
Amorim said that Onana needed a mental break by being rested for the 4-1 defeat to Newcastle, when his deputy Altay Bayindir was at fault for the last goal, and that he spoke to both the Cameroonian and goalkeeping coach Jorge Vital before making his decision to bring him back.
Amorim explained: “As a former player, I try to do things that can help a player in this situation. We have to manage players both physically and mentally. Onana is ready, he had one weekend that was better for him not to play and better for Altay to play. This week, my thinking was to put Onana to play."
Amorim admitted he will be criticised if Onana, who was branded one of the worst goalkeepers in United’s history by Lyon’s Nemanja Matic before last week’s game, makes another error in the rematch.
“This is the big factor on being a coach, everything you do has two ways, if he going to be really good tomorrow and I am sure of that but if it is the other way, people say it is a bad decision,” he said.
Zirkzee has scored seven goals in his debut campaign at Old Trafford but his absence leaves United short of strikers, with Marcus Rashford out on loan at Aston Villa and Chido Obi not registered to play in the Europa League.
Amorim added: “Joshua is out for the season so he is not going to play more for the season. Let’s prepare him for the next one.”
Amorim said he expects both Matthijs de Ligt and Amad Diallo to return this season, meaning each could feature in the Europa League final, though the winger will not play again until May. Jonny Evans, who is back in training, will not be fit to feature against Lyon.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments