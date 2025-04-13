Andre Onana left out of Manchester United squad to face Newcastle after errors

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Andre Onana has been left out of Manchester United’s squad for Sunday’s game with Newcastle to clear his head after his two mistakes against Lyon.

Manager Ruben Amorim has decided to take the goalkeeper out of the firing line, following problems on and off the pitch.

Onana is still expected to be recalled for Thursday’s second leg of the Europa League quarter-final with Lyon but his deputy Altay Bayindir is set to make his belated Premier League debut at St James’ Park.

The Cameroon international had been branded one of the worst goalkeepers in United’s history by the Old Trafford old boy Nemanja Matic before the 2-2 draw at the Groupama Stadium.

And Onana, who had responded in a war of words, was barracked by the Lyon crowd and at fault when he conceded from Thiago Almada’s long-range free kick and only pushed the ball out to Rayan Cherki for his 95th-minute equaliser.

Amorim defended Onana after the game in France but has decided to give him a break after a difficult week for the former Internazionale goalkeeper.

His wife was robbed of a watch and a handbag, leading United to provide their family with 24-hour protection.

Bayindir, who was also signed in 2023, has made seven appearances for United, six of them this season, but Onana has been ever-present in the top flight since he joined for £47m.