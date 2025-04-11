Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

If there was a little to support Andre Onana’s theory Manchester United are “way better” than Lyon, there was further fuel for Nemanja Matic’s accusation. For the goalkeeper branded one of the worst in United’s modern history came one of his worst nights in their shirt, a pair of mistakes to strengthen Matic’s argument.

Arguably United were superior to Lyon but it was not reflected in the scoreline as a semi-final spot remained on a knife-edge. That was due to Onana, who bookended the scoring with blunders, affording Lyon a 95th-minute equaliser when he pushed Georges Mikautadze’s shot straight back out. Rayan Cherki, following up, tapped in. “The worst moment to concede a goal,” said Leny Yoro. There was no attempt to sugarcoat it; nor could there be. “There is nothing I can say now to help him,” said Ruben Amorim of Onana, although he added an endorsement. “I am really confident in Andre.”

open image in gallery Andre Onana endured a horror performance after his war of words with Nemanja Matic ( REUTERS )

Amorim argued the tie is “50-50” though home advantage could render them slight favourites to secure a semi-final against Athletic Bilbao or Rangers. Yet this had promised so much more – one of the best results of Amorim’s reign, salvation to their season in the form of silverware and Champions League qualification – when Joshua Zirkzee headed them into an 88th-minute lead.

But Onana, the man who may have talked too much, contrived to have the final say. At fault for Thiago Almada’s equaliser, he made another error in injury time. He was too erratic in Europe last season, leading to United’s elimination. History still threatens to repeat itself.

He can at least be grateful for his teammates’ resolve. For United, a year with many an unflattering statistic also includes a more enviable one. They are the only unbeaten side in the Europa League or the Champions League this season. Theirs has been a strange form of invincibility, given their domestic form, but they extended it. Even as they conceded first for the 24th time this season, they again proved their ability to come from behind in Europe.

But they had to. Onana made the eighth error leading to a goal in a relatively brief United career; there was a ninth to follow. If one concern is that they are too regular, another is that they tend to be howlers. This was another.

His pre-match words were undiplomatic and unwise and led to him being barracked and whistled. That was even before he handed Lyon the lead as United conceded straight from Almada’s crossed free kick. Onana may have been caught in two minds by the presence of the jumping Moussa Niakhate, the giant centre-back trying to glance in a header. Yet his was a feeble attempt to stop Almada’s curling delivery.

open image in gallery Onana’s mistake helped Lyon take the lead from Thiago Almada’s free kick ( Adam Davy/PA Wire )

open image in gallery Leny Yoro’s header equalised for Man Utd in what is his first goal for the club ( Getty Images )

The temptation is to say he was intimidated. There was a deafening soundtrack when he was on the ball but Onana has floundered in far less hostile environments and Lyon denied it was a plan to apply pressure to him. “It was not a strategy by Nemanja Matic at all,” said manager Paulo Fonseca.

Whether or not he was being economical with the truth, Onana first commanded attention before the game, then during and then after. He proved the talking point. “If you play football and you play a lot of games, you can mistakes,” argued Amorim. “If you look at the season, I make more mistakes than them. When one player has a mistake, all the team has a mistake. So we continue like that."

Confusing as his side’s season has been, United can conjure a response on such stages. As Amorim noted, a goal-shy team can score in Europe. They did again. Yoro reacted swiftly to glance in a header when Bruno Fernandes’s free kick was punched out by Lucas Perri and Manuel Ugarte hooked the ball back into the box. It was probably a shot but Yoro turned it into an assist to score his first United goal. A Frenchman struck in France and Yoro threatened another when he drilled a shot wide from 20 yards.

open image in gallery Joshua Zirkzee headed United ahead in the 88th minute but there was time for a late twist ( Action Images via Reuters )

open image in gallery Onana’s second error allowed Rayan Cherki to score in stoppage time and keep the tie level ( Getty Images )

If a defender looked a better finisher than the out-and-out forward as a ponderous Rasmus Hojlund, who scuffed his best chance and endured a miserable night, Amorim summoned a replacement in the shape of Zirkzee. Fernandes had a part in a second goal, crossing for Zirkzee to head in. The captain was the best of the United attackers to start, denied a goal when his shot on the turn was deflected over by Niakhate. In contrast, Alejandro Garnacho spurned a fine chance, volleying at Perri.

Meanwhile, Lyon brought plenty of noise from the stands and had some verve in attack. Mikautadze was lively and Almada added drive. Paulo Fonseca showed the ambition to win it by bringing on the veteran striker Alexandre Lacazette, who could have scored with his first touch and later directed an effort over. Corentin Tolisso sidestepped his way into the box but shot at Onana.

Yet, without taking the field, another of Lyon’s old-timers may have had more of an impact, in Matic. After Zirkzee struck, so did Cherki. When the dust settles, a draw is a more than respectable result for United. Yet disappointment lingered. “The dressing room felt really quiet,” said Amorim. After the war of words, Onana felt wounded in the battle on the pitch.