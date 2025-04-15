Jump to content
Independent
Andre Onana unsure about Manchester United recall ahead of crucial Lyon clash

Ruben Amorim left the 29-year-old out of the squad against Newcastle following a tough week on and off the pitch

Richard Jolly
Senior Football Correspondent
Tuesday 15 April 2025 07:00 EDT
'Ridiculous' to blame Onana for Lyon draw - Zirkzee

Andre Onana believes a break from the Manchester United team has done him good but is not sure if he will be recalled to face Lyon on Thursday.

Manager Ruben Amorim left the goalkeeper out of the squad for Sunday’s 4-1 defeat to Newcastle to clear his head after he made two mistakes in the first leg of the Europa League quarter-final against Lyon.

Amorim decided it was best to take Onana out of the firing line after a difficult week on and off the pitch, as thieves had stolen a watch and a handbag from his wife and United had given the family 24-hour protection.

The Cameroonian thinks he has benefited from a weekend off but Amorim is yet to confirm if he will bring him back into the team straight away.

Onana was involved in a war of words with Lyon’s Nemanja Matic, who branded him one of the worst goalkeepers in United’s history before last week's 2-2 draw at the Groupama Stadium.

And then the £47m signing was at fault when Thiago Almada put Lyon ahead from a free kick and when Rayan Cherki equalised in the 95th minute.

Bayindir came for his Premier League debut at St James’ Park but was to blame when Bruno Guimaraes scored Newcastle’s fourth goal after his misplaced pass.

Comments

