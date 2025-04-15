Andre Onana unsure about Manchester United recall ahead of crucial Lyon clash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Andre Onana believes a break from the Manchester United team has done him good but is not sure if he will be recalled to face Lyon on Thursday.

Manager Ruben Amorim left the goalkeeper out of the squad for Sunday’s 4-1 defeat to Newcastle to clear his head after he made two mistakes in the first leg of the Europa League quarter-final against Lyon.

Amorim decided it was best to take Onana out of the firing line after a difficult week on and off the pitch, as thieves had stolen a watch and a handbag from his wife and United had given the family 24-hour protection.

The Cameroonian thinks he has benefited from a weekend off but Amorim is yet to confirm if he will bring him back into the team straight away.

Onana was involved in a war of words with Lyon’s Nemanja Matic, who branded him one of the worst goalkeepers in United’s history before last week's 2-2 draw at the Groupama Stadium.

And then the £47m signing was at fault when Thiago Almada put Lyon ahead from a free kick and when Rayan Cherki equalised in the 95th minute.

Bayindir came for his Premier League debut at St James’ Park but was to blame when Bruno Guimaraes scored Newcastle’s fourth goal after his misplaced pass.