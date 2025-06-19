Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe hospitalised with gastroenteritis after missing Club World Cup opener

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kylian Mbappe has been hospitalised with gastroenteritis after missing Real Madrid’s Club World Cup opener against Al-Hilal.

Real were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw against the Saudi outfit on Wednesday, with Mbappe playing no part in the contest due to illness.

The club have now provided further detail into his condition and revealed the Frenchman has been admitted to hospital.

"Kylian Mbappe is suffering from an acute case of gastroenteritis and has been admitted to hospital in order to undergo a series of tests and follow the appropriate course of treatment," the club confirmed in a statement.

Gastroenteritis is an infection in the gut that leads to the inflammation of the stomach and intestines, causing vomiting or diarrhoea. It’s usually caused by a bacterial or viral stomach bug.

Mbappe has reportedly been isolated from his teammates since Tuesday, with some considering that it would prevent him from participating in the Club World Cup group stage.

His hospitalisation certainly makes him a serious doubt for Real’s next Club World Cup game against Pachuca on Sunday.

Mbappe has netted 43 goals in 56 games across all competitions in his first season with the Galacticos and will be a major miss for Xabi Alonso’s side, who struggled in front of goal in their clash with Al-Hilal.

Mbappe’s understudy Gonzalo Garcia netted the only goal against Simone Inzaghi’s new team but was far from clinical in front of goal for the entirety of the game, with it clear that Real missed Mbappe’s killer instincts.

The Frenchman’s absence was also felt in the dying moments when Federico Valverde stepped up to take a potentially match-winning penalty in the 90th minute - a duty usually taken on by Mbappe - only to see his spot-kick saved.

Alonso will be praying on Mbappe’s return by the end of the group stage, with the knockouts starting on Saturday 28 June.

