The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Real Madrid wilt in Miami heat as Al-Hilal steal thunder from Trent Alexander-Arnold’s debut
Real Madrid 1-1 Al-Hilal: Alexander-Arnold’s debut for Real Madrid ended after 65 minutes as the Galacticos were held to a draw
Real Madrid laboured to a 1-1 draw against Al-Hilal in their Club World Cup opener as the spirited Saudis stole thunder away from Trent Alexander-Arnold’s debut.
After a back and forth first half saw the sides enter the break level, Federico Valverde’s 90th-minute penalty miss meant Xabi Alonso did not get off to a dream winning start as Real boss.
- Watch every Fifa Club World Cup game free on DAZN. Sign up here now.
Dean Huijsen also made his debut alongside Alexander-Arnold, who unlike the ex-Liverpool man completed the full game.
Alonso’s first game in charge of the 15-time European champions delivered only flashes of promise in searing Miami heat at a patchy Hard Rock Stadium.
Gonzalo Garcia, stepping in for the fever-stricken Kylian Mbappe, gave Real an early lead with a composed finish, but Ruben Neves levelled from the spot before half-time as Simone Inzaghi’s men showed defensive grit and enough attacking intent to rattle their illustrious opponents.
After a mixed debut outing up against live wire Salem Al-Dawsari, Alexander-Arnold was hooked in the 65th minute as Real searched for a winner.
Al-Hilal were good value for the scoreline and looked on course for a deserved draw, only for Real to be awarded a 90th-minute penalty after Fran Garcia was caught in the face by a flailing arm from Mohammed Al-Qahtani - a harsh decision given the accidental nature of the foul.
However, Valverde blew the chance to snatch a winner as his spot-kick was saved by Bono, ensuring a statement result for the Saudi club.
RB Salzburg and Pachuca meet in the other Group H fixture later on Wednesday. Real will next face the Mexican side on Sunday, while Al-Hilal will take on Salzburg in what could prove a decisive clash for qualification to the knockout stage.
Additional reporting from Reuters.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments