Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. 

Real Madrid wilt in Miami heat as Al-Hilal steal thunder from Trent Alexander-Arnold’s debut

Real Madrid 1-1 Al-Hilal: Alexander-Arnold’s debut for Real Madrid ended after 65 minutes as the Galacticos were held to a draw

Will Castle
Wednesday 18 June 2025 18:12 EDT
Comments
Trent Alexander-Arnold speaks fluent Spanish at Real Madrid unveiling

Real Madrid laboured to a 1-1 draw against Al-Hilal in their Club World Cup opener as the spirited Saudis stole thunder away from Trent Alexander-Arnold’s debut.

After a back and forth first half saw the sides enter the break level, Federico Valverde’s 90th-minute penalty miss meant Xabi Alonso did not get off to a dream winning start as Real boss.

Dean Huijsen also made his debut alongside Alexander-Arnold, who unlike the ex-Liverpool man completed the full game.

Alonso’s first game in charge of the 15-time European champions delivered only flashes of promise in searing Miami heat at a patchy Hard Rock Stadium.

Recommended

Gonzalo Garcia, stepping in for the fever-stricken Kylian Mbappe, gave Real an early lead with a composed finish, but Ruben Neves levelled from the spot before half-time as Simone Inzaghi’s men showed defensive grit and enough attacking intent to rattle their illustrious opponents.

After a mixed debut outing up against live wire Salem Al-Dawsari, Alexander-Arnold was hooked in the 65th minute as Real searched for a winner.

Al-Hilal were good value for the scoreline and looked on course for a deserved draw, only for Real to be awarded a 90th-minute penalty after Fran Garcia was caught in the face by a flailing arm from Mohammed Al-Qahtani - a harsh decision given the accidental nature of the foul.

Federico Valverde missed a late spot-kick for Real Madrid
Federico Valverde missed a late spot-kick for Real Madrid (Getty Images)

However, Valverde blew the chance to snatch a winner as his spot-kick was saved by Bono, ensuring a statement result for the Saudi club.

RB Salzburg and Pachuca meet in the other Group H fixture later on Wednesday. Real will next face the Mexican side on Sunday, while Al-Hilal will take on Salzburg in what could prove a decisive clash for qualification to the knockout stage.

Additional reporting from Reuters.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in