Real Madrid vs Al-Hilal LIVE: Trent Alexander-Arnold set to make debut in Club World Cup
Trent Alexander-Arnold is set to make his Real Madrid debut on Wednesday
Real Madrid open up their Club World Cup campaign with a clash against Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal on Wednesday evening.
Both clubs are going through slight transitional periods with Madrid now under the management of Xabi Alonso following his exceptional spell with Bayer Leverkusen and Carlo Ancelotti’s departure at the end of last season.
Alonso will hope to impose his own style of play on the Spanish giants and that could include handing debuts to new signings Dean Huijsen and Trent Alexander-Arnold.
Al-Hilal, meanwhile, are now coached by former Inter Milan boss Simone Inzaghi after he left the club following their defeat to PSG in the Champions League final. The Saudi side were desperate to bring in a big name signing ahead of the tournament but failed in their pursuit of Bruno Fernandes and Victor Osimhen.
Real Madrid vs Al-Hilal LIVE!
Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Real Madrid’s Club World Cup opener against Al-Hilal!
All eyes will be on Real’s new boys - whether that be on the pitch or the touchline - with the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen in line to be handed debuts by new boss Xabi Alonso.
Al-Hilal, meanwhile, are now coached by former Inter Milan boss Simone Inzaghi after he left the club following their defeat to PSG in the Champions League final.
Stay tuned for all the build-up and team news, right here.
