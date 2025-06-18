Trent Alexander-Arnold reacts to ‘incredible’ Real Madrid debut: ‘What every player dreams of’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Trent Alexander-Arnold has hailed his Real Madrid debut as something “almost every player dreams of” despite a frustrating first outing against Al-Hilal.

Following his arrival from Liverpool at the beginning of June, Alexander-Arnold’s bow in Real colours lasted 65 minutes as he struggled up against the challenge of live wire Salem Al-Dawsari.

Despite his side missing out on victory in their Club World Cup opener, Alexander-Arnold nevertheless reflected positively on his first appearance.

"After playing a game, it is hard to concentrate that much to speak Spanish,” he told Channel 5. "An amazing day to make my debut for Real Madrid. Almost what every player dreams of.

"Some disappointment to not have won the game. The mentality you need to have as a Real Madrid player is to expect to win every game you're playing, but a lot of positives, especially in the second half.

“I felt the support from the moment I signed for the club. The fanbase that is truly global all over the world. You feel it every single day. A huge thank you for that. We dominated the stands today, which was incredible.”

Gonzalo Garcia, stepping in for the fever-stricken Kylian Mbappe, gave Real an early lead with a composed finish, but Ruben Neves levelled from the spot before half-time as Simone Inzaghi’s men showed defensive grit and enough attacking intent to rattle their illustrious opponents.

Federico Valverde blew the chance to snatch a winner in 90th minute, fluffling a late penalty to ensure a statement result for the Saudi club.

Trent Alexander-Arnold on his Real Madrid debut ( Getty Images )

Alexander-Arnold, who unlike fellow debutant Dean Huijsen didn’t last the full game, also added detail on how he came to boast such strong Spanish - something he showed off at his unveiling.

"A couple of months,” he said, speaking on how long he’d been learning the language. “It was something important that I had to do.

"It is important to show the intent that I want to embrace the culture and adapt as best as possible."

