Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

PSG vs Arsenal Betting Tips

PSG to win & BTTS - 11/4 Bet365

Raya to make over 4.5 saves - 7/4 William Hill

It’s all or nothing for Arsenal on Wednesday when they travel to Paris for the second leg of their Champions League semi-final, trailing Paris St-Germain 1-0 from the first leg (8pm, TNT Sports 1).

Ousmane Dembele scored the only goal of the game after just four minutes at the Emirates last week and despite managing five shots on target, the Gunners were unable to get anything out of the game.

Only two teams have ever reached the Champions League final having lost the first leg of their semi-final tie at home, with Ajax overcoming Panathinaikos in 1995-96, and Tottenham doing the same against Ajax in 2018-19.

Both sides then went on to lose the final, Ajax to Juventus on penalties, before Spurs were beaten 2-0 by Liverpool, leaving Arsenal looking elsewhere for some positive omens.

Football betting sites all have PSG as favourites for the win at 23/20, while you can get 5/2 on an Arsenal win and a draw after 90 minutes is 36/13.

Both sides clearly had one eye on this match at the weekend with PSG losing 2-1 at Strasbourg, while the Gunners went down by the same scoreline at home to Bournemouth.

That defeat for Luis Enrique’s side ended a 39-match unbeaten away Ligue 1 run (W30 D9) – the longest ever in Europe's top five leagues.

PSG vs Arsenal betting preview: Gunners left to wonder what if

Both sides are bidding to reach their second Champions League final, with the French side doing so in 2019-20, and the Gunners in 2005-06.

After winning the first leg of a European tie away from home, PSG have only been eliminated once, versus Manchester United in 2018-19, while the Gunners have never progressed when losing the first leg at home.

PSG have won three of their last four home games in this competition, netting 14 goals across those three victories. However, they’ve lost twice in the Champions League at Parc des Princes this season, against Liverpool and Atletico Madrid.

The Gunners have been in impressive form on their travels in this competition, winning their last four away games, including a 2-1 win over Real Madrid in the last round and a 7-1 win away at PSV in the last 16. However, they have never won five in a row on the road across all European competitions before.

Both clubs are chasing their first European Cup win. PSG made their debut final in 2020 but lost 1-0 to Bayern in Lisbon, while Arsenal's only final ended in a 2-1 defeat to Barcelona at the Stade de France in 2006.

Arsenal’s second appearance in a final appears unlikely to come this year with PSG having elevated their game to a new level under Luis Enrique.

The Gunners will give it their all, but the French side, with home advantage on their side, will be the ones heading to Munich at the end of the month.

PSG vs Arsenal prediction 1: PSG to win & BTTS - 11/4 Bet365

PSG vs Arsenal tips: A busy night for Raya

PSG have scored the second highest number of goals in the competition, 31, from their 15 games. They also had the most attempts, 289, and the second most on target, behind Bayern Munich, with 105.

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya was forced into three saves in the first leg, but we expect him to be even busier in Paris, especially with Ousmane Dembele passed fit following a minor hamstring injury.

Both sides have kept six clean sheets in the competition so far, and Raya has made 30 saves, but some betting sites are offering 7/4 on him making over 4.5 saves.

PSG vs Arsenal prediction 2: Raya to make over 4.5 saves - 7/4 William Hill

PSG vs Arsenal Betting Offer

Arsenal are big outsiders for Wednesday’s second leg in Paris, but anyone fancying the Gunners to pull off the upset can back them at 40/1 to win in 90 minutes with Parimatch.

The offer is only available to new customers who sign up to Parimatch, make an initial deposit of £5 or more and then wager a maximum of £1 on Arsenal to beat PSG in 90 minutes at the normal match prices.

If Arsenal do beat the French champions, Parimatch will pay out in cash on the £1 bet as standard, with the extra winnings credited to customers as free bets.

Responsible Gambling

When having a bet, it’s vital to practice responsible gambling.

Sports betting can be addictive, so bettors should take precautions to keep themselves safe when using gambling sites.

Every licensed UK betting site should offer safer gambling tools, such as deposit limits, time outs, self-assessment questionnaires and self-exclusion options.

These are free tools to help punters stay in control and they are available at various gambling sites, including online bookmakers, casino sites, slot sites, and poker sites.

These operators may run betting sign up offers or provide casino bonuses from time to time, but it's important to treat these rewards with caution.

Read the terms and conditions before accepting any bonus as most new casino sites will require you to place a cash bet before handing out the reward.

Always remember that betting is meant to be fun. It should never be viewed as a guaranteed way to make money.

If you ever feel like you need help or advice on gambling addiction, don’t hesitate to contact one of the charities or organisations below.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.