Preston’s Milutin Osmajic in contention for FA Cup quarter-final clash with Aston Villa amid racism charge

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Preston forward Milutin Osmajic is in contention to face Aston Villa in the FA Cup quarter-finals, just days after being charged by the FA for alleged racist remarks towards Burnley’s Hannibal Mejbri.

Osmajic saw the deadline to respond to the charges, initially set to March 25, extended ahead of the contest, freeing up the player to feature against Villa on Sunday.

The alleged incident took place as Burnley and Preston played out a goalless draw in the Championship, with Mejbri stating after the game that he suffered “disgusting abuse” from Montenegrin player.

TV pictures showed Osmajic appear to say something to Mejbri which evoked an instant reaction from the former Manchester United prospect, immediately flagging the issue to referee Andrew Kitchen.

"I will not be silent about what happened today. I will always call out racism whenever I hear or see it. That is the only way we change as a sport and a society," Mejbri wrote on social media.

"I am a strong person but nobody should have to experience this disgusting abuse on the pitch."

Burnley said Mejbri made Kitchen aware of the comment during the second half and the referee had registered the complaint.

In a statement, Preston said Osmajic attended a meeting after the game with match officials and "strongly refuted the claims of a racist comment made towards Hannibal Mejbri".

On March 17, the FA confirmed that Osmajic had been charged with acting in an improper manner under FA Rule E3 and had until the following Tuesday to respond.

A statement on the FA website read: "Milutin Osmajic has been charged with breaching FA Rule E3 at the Championship fixture between Preston and Burnley on Saturday 15 February.

"It's alleged that the forward acted in an improper manner and/or used abusive and/or insulting words towards an opposing player contrary to FA Rule E3.1.

Hannibal Mejbri went to speak to referee Andrew Kitchen after an altercation with Osmajic ( Getty Images )

"It's further alleged that this constitutes an 'aggravated breach' which is defined in FA Rule E3.2, as it includes a reference, whether express or implied, to colour and/or race.

"Milutin Osmajic has until Tuesday 25 March to provide a response."

But after manager Paul Heckinbottom confirmed the deadline for Osmajic’s response had been extended, the forward is now in prime position to play a part in Preston’s quarter-final clash at Deepdale, with the club just one win away from a trip to Wembley.

Osmajic has scored three goals in as many FA Cup appearances this season, including one in Preston’s fifth round visit of Burnley - which was played just two weeks after the incident involving Mejbri.

Burnley players refused to shake his hand prior to kick-off - but after scoring Preston’s second in a 3-0 win, Osmajic ran to the opposition fans and cupped his ears in a controversial celebration.