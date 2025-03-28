Why this weekend’s FA Cup quarter-finals are a once-in-a-generation event

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

At Brighton this week, it had been suggested the club supply fans with special flags to give Saturday a proper sense of occasion, but this was rejected by manager Fabian Hurzeler and the wider staff. They want the players to treat this FA Cup quarter-final at home to Nottingham Forest as if it’s just another home game. That tends to be an attitude more conducive to actually winning, especially when you can sense the excitement building around the training ground.

Brighton are far from the only club wrestling with such competing emotions this weekend, because the majority of those left in the FA Cup are keenly aware this isn’t just another game. It’s a historic, and maybe unique, opportunity.

There will be no debates about the competition’s meaning this weekend. Most of the clubs who most frequently win it - including its five most successful clubs over the last 34 years and nine of its past 10 winners - are out. It really couldn’t mean more to those left.

open image in gallery The FA Cup is seeing its most open season since 2008, where Portsmouth defeated Cardiff in the final ( Getty Images )

Of that eight, half have never won a major trophy at all. They are Bournemouth, Brighton, Crystal Palace and Fulham.

One who have done a traditional league and cup double, in Preston North End, have not won any trophy at all since their last FA Cup in 1938. There will be no concerns about bringing flags to Deepdale, where the atmosphere is already incredible around the stadium.

Preston host Aston Villa, who haven’t won anything for 29 years, narrowly beating Nottingham Forest’s wait of 35. Even Manchester City, who were in the final a year ago and won it in 2023, are in the unusual situation of needing the FA Cup to save their season.

FA Cup quarter-finalists and the years since their last major trophy Manchester City - one

Aston Villa - 29

Nottingham Forest - 35

Preston North End - 86

AFC Bournemouth - Never

Crystal Palace - Never

Brighton and Hove Albion - Never

Fulham FC - Never

It isn’t exactly a giveaway or a sign of bias to say the other seven clubs would love to see Bournemouth beat City, if anything to clear the way.

The presence of this millennium’s most successful England club does stand out amid a more “democratic” FA Cup, although it would be entirely in-keeping with how this campaign has gone for Andoni Iraola to claim that big win against City. One of the themes of the Premier League season has been over whether Pep Guardiola’s positional game is now being overtaken by approaches that allow more individualism, such as the Bournemouth manager’s.

That isn’t one of the major reasons why we’re seeing an FA Cup sixth round like this, mind. If anything, it feels like an extension of the wider Premier League season, and particularly a more congested and competitive race for the Champions League.

open image in gallery Guardiola and City’s difficult season could still be saved by the FA Cup ( Getty Images )

It is illustrative that all of the “surprise” clubs involved in that - Forest, Bournemouth, Brighton, Fulham and Villa - other than Newcastle United are still here. And Newcastle already ended their own long trophy drought last week, winning the Carabao Cup. A theme is emerging. Even Crystal Palace have been looking upwardly mobile for some time, with the tactics of recent Europa League winner Oliver Glasner seeming especially suited to knock-out football. Many would say similar about Marco Silva.

Part of this is that these are all just good sides, bolstered by a few years of immense Premier League wealth, with PSR allowing them to keep their best players for once. Another theme of the season has been how a lot of the outstanding individual performers have been at clubs outside the recent elite, and many are still in the FA Cup: Chris Wood, Morgan Gibbs-White, Antoine Semenyo, Justin Kluivert, Carlos Baleba, Joao Pedro, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Antonee Robinson, Morgan Rogers, Youri Tielemans.

It is also a reflection of the intelligence of some of these clubs, and especially how they’ve out-thought wealthier rivals in terms of recruitment. That particularly applies to the coaches, since many of them are now seen as candidates for the best-paying jobs. The credentials of Iraola and Silva - especially with Tottenham Hotspur looking - will be bolstered by an FA Cup. It might be indicative of the modern game that this is where discussion goes in such circumstances, but that’s also why these victories would be such valuable ripostes.

open image in gallery Iraola’s Bournemouth have impressed this season and they already have a victory over City under their belts ( Getty Images )

There would obviously be quite an irony, too, if former Forest’s Nuno Espirito Santo managed to win major silverware before former club Spurs.

Tottenham nevertheless point to the other side of this, and some of the other main reasons for this democracy. They’ve struggled to adapt to an expanded European season.

The FA Cup has been completely dominated by the other five of the old “big six” for the last 30 years because increased prize money from the Champions League allowed them to build superclub squads. They could weather all fronts. It is not a coincidence that doubles and trebles began to proliferate in European football after 2008, as that greater revenue from the first 1999-2000 expansion gradually built up.

This next expansion - to 36 teams and a single-table group stage - has possibly brought that too far, for now. Even the biggest squads have struggled to cope with a non-stop calendar, while PSR has prevented them from signing some of the players they want. Liverpool and United, for example, would have loved Robinson. City felt the effects of all this first, with a spate of injuries scuttling their title defence. There is even an argument that they have stayed in the FA Cup longer because they came through the other side of their injury crisis earlier than rivals.

open image in gallery Antonee Robinson impressed during Fulham’s win over Man Utd in the fifth round ( Getty Images )

Whatever the truth, City are now the only super club blocking the path for a potential winner who would prize the FA Cup more than anything else in their modern history.

It’s why most of the clubs left sense a special opportunity. Physical toll is one thing, though. Mentality is something else.

One senior figure at another quarter-finalist marvelled at how City always block-book one of the main Wembley hotels at the start of the season. That isn’t seen as arrogance. It’s seen as setting a standard, an expectation they will win.

That can make a huge difference even in seasons like this, and it’s partly why sides like Hull City, Watford and Southampton - as well as Palace and Brighton - have lost to wealthier clubs in the latter stages over the last few years.

open image in gallery Man Utd, Man City, Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea have combined to win all but five of the FA Cups since 1990 ( Getty Images )

You only have to look at Manchester United and Arsenal winning it in otherwise dismal campaigns. There’s a cultural history, that fosters a belief. It’s why Brighton have taken that attitude to the flags, and why staff have spent the week sending their squad clips of their late winners. That belief is all the more important given they lost 7-0 to Forest just a few weeks ago. The match is of course about much more than that.

It’s also why Bournemouth-City may define the cup season. Bournemouth have been one of the stand-out upwardly mobile clubs. City are the champions, who were one of the first to underperform.

If City win, there will be that sense that even a supposedly democratic season ends with the same old winners. If Bournemouth do, we might well be starting to witness something special, and maybe unique.