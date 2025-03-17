Preston striker Milutin Osmajic charged by FA over alleged racist abuse

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Preston North End forward Milutin Osmajic has been charged by the Football Association following an allegation of racist abuse.

The incident took place during Preston's Championship clash with Burnley on 15 February, where Osmajic was alleged to have made a racist comment towards Clarets' midfielder Hannibal Mejbri.

On Monday, the FA confirmed that Osmajic had been charged with acting in an improper manner under FA Rule E3 and had until next Tuesday to respond.

A statement on the FA website read: "Milutin Osmajic has been charged with breaching FA Rule E3 at the Championship fixture between Preston and Burnley on Saturday 15 February.

"It's alleged that the forward acted in an improper manner and/or used abusive and/or insulting words towards an opposing player contrary to FA Rule E3.1.

"It's further alleged that this constitutes an 'aggravated breach' which is defined in FA Rule E3.2, as it includes a reference, whether express or implied, to colour and/or race.

"Milutin Osmajic has until Tuesday 25 March to provide a response."

A heated exchange between Mejbri and Osmajic led to the Burnley player speaking with referee Andrew Kitchen and he continued playing until being substituted in the 71st minute.

open image in gallery Hannibal Mejbri of Burnley alleged that Osmajic made a racist comment towards him ( Getty Images )

A statement on the Preston website acknowledged the FA's charge, adding that Osmajic continued to "strongly deny" the allegations.

"Preston acknowledges the charges brought against Milutin Osmajic by the FA following last month's Championship fixture against Burnley," the statement said.

"Milutin continues to strongly deny the allegations of the use of abusive language with reference to colour and/or race and will provide an official response to the FA charges in due course.

"Until such a time where the case has been concluded, the club will be making no further comment."

PA