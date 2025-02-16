Burnley’s Hannibal Mejbri alleges Preston’s Milutin Osmajic made racist comment

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Burnley midfielder Hannibal Mejbri complained to the referee after Preston North End forward Milutin Osmajic made an alleged racist comment during Saturday's match between the two sides.

The alleged incident took place as the teams played to a goalless draw in the second-tier Championship. Tunisia international Mejbri is a former Manchester United player.

"I will not be silent about what happened today. I will always call out racism whenever I hear or see it. That is the only way we change as a sport and a society," Mejbri wrote on Instagram.

"I am a strong person but nobody should have to experience this disgusting abuse on the pitch."

Burnley said Mejbri made referee Andrew Kitchen aware of the comment during the second half and the referee had registered the complaint.

"The club will continue to show its complete support to Hannibal," Burnley said.

In a statement, Preston said Osmajic attended a meeting after the game with match officials and "strongly refuted the claims of a racist comment made towards Hannibal Mejbri".

Preston said they would assist with the investigation into the incident.

"Preston North End utterly condemn any incidents of racism or discrimination wherever and whenever they occur, however, Milutin Osmajic categorically denies the allegations made against him today."

Last October, the Football Association suspended Osmajic for eight matches for biting Blackburn Rovers defender Owen Beck.

Burnley visit Preston again for an FA Cup clash on March 1.

Reuters