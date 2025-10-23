Nottingham Forest vs Porto betting tips

Sean Dyche’s reign at Nottingham Forest gets underway on Thursday when they welcome Porto to the City Ground in the Europa League (8pm, TNT Sports 1 & Discovery+).

The former Everton and Burnley manager became Forest’s third manager of the season when he replaced Ange Postecoglou, who was sacked after just 39 days in charge.

Whether Dyche is the man long-term remains to be seen, but he will certainly bring some much-needed stability to a side who have lost seven of their last 10 matches and not won since the opening weekend of the season when they beat Brentford 3-1.

He will also get the side better organised, and after conceding 23 goals already, that is essential if they are to give themselves a fighting chance of recreating last season’s form.

Forest finished seventh in the Premier League in May, after spending most of the campaign in the top four, but the relationship between manager Nuno Espirito Santo and owner Evangelos Marinakis quickly became untenable, and he was sacked after just three games of the 2025/26 season.

In some ways, the job couldn’t be easier for Dyche; just winning a game will be more than Postecoglou managed, and the fact that he came through the ranks at the club and still lives locally will hopefully bridge the gap with supporters.

Forest have just one point from their opening two Europa League games. Igor Jesus scored twice in their opening game to help his side secure a 2-2 draw away at Real Betis, before they were beaten 3-2 at home by Midtjylland last time out.

Dyche couldn’t have asked for a much tougher start to his reign than a visit from Porto. The Portuguese side are second favourites with betting sites in the Europa League odds at 8/1 behind Aston Villa.

They have a 100% record so far and have won 10 of their 11 games this season, their only slip-up coming at home to Benfica, when they were held to a goalless draw.

Nottingham Forest vs Porto betting preview: Tough start for Dyche

As well as sitting top of the Primeira Liga table and joint top of the Europa League table, Porto have only conceded twice so far this season, once in each competition. They have also scored 25 goals, which means Forest are going to find it tough at both ends of the pitch.

They have failed to score in three of their last four matches, conceding nine along the way. They have scored four in their two Europa League games, which should give them confidence.

The two sides have never met before, but both have plenty of history in Europe, with Porto winning this competition twice and Forest being two-time European Cup winners back in 1978–79 and 1979–80.

Football betting sites are leaning towards Forest, but a lot will rest on what Dyche manages to get out of a squad low on confidence.

In contrast, highly-rated Porto coach Francesco Farioli has his team well-drilled and playing at a very high level. They shouldn’t be underestimated and have the potential to ruin Dyche’s big night.

Nottingham Forest vs Porto prediction 1: Porto to win - 7/4 Bet365

Nottingham Forest vs Porto: Wood to get back to his best

Chris Wood is one player who will know exactly what to expect from his new boss after playing for him at Burnley and being signed by him.

The New Zealander has yet to really get going this season, with four goals from 13 appearances for club and country.

He bagged two in the opening win over Brentford and his other Forest goal came in the 3-2 defeat at home to Midtjylland.

Last season he scored 29 goals in 49 games and perhaps a change in approach under Dyche can help Wood rediscovering the scoring touch.

Nottingham Forest vs Porto prediction 2: Chris Wood to score - 19/10 Betway

Nottingham Forest vs Porto team news

Forest: Wood should return to the start XI after being a second half substitute in the 3-0 defeat by Chelsea on Saturday.

Porto: Veteran striker Luuk de Jong is a doubt for the trip after missing the last seven games through injury, while Nehuen Perez, is also likely to miss out again after coming off injured against Nacional on September 13.

Nottingham Forest vs Porto predicted line-ups

Nottingham Forest: Sels; Williams, Milenkovic, Murillo, Morato, Zinchenko; Sangare, Douglas Luiz, Anderson; Gibbs-White, Wood

FC Porto: Diogo Costa; Kiwior, Bednarek, Alberto Costa, Sainz; Varela, Froholdt, Veiga; Pepe, Omorodion, Moura

