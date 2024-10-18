Nottingham Forest owner hit with five-game stadium ban for ‘improper behaviour’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis has been hit with a five-gave stadium ban for his behaviour in the tunnel following the home defeat to Fulham last month.

Marinakis was charged with misconduct by the Football Association and, although he denied the allegation, an independent regulatory commission found his behaviour after the final whistle was “improper”.

Fulham won 1-0 at the City Ground after Raul Jimenez converted a second-half penalty, awarded by referee Josh Smith after he was told to consult the pitchside monitor by VAR.

More follows