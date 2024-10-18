Jump to content
Nottingham Forest owner hit with five-game stadium ban for ‘improper behaviour’

Evangelos Marinakis was found of ‘improper’ behaviour in the tunnel area following the 1-0 defeat at home to Fulham

Jamie Braidwood
Friday 18 October 2024 10:17 EDT
Comments
Evangelos Marinakis, owner of Nottingham Forest, has been banned from attending the next five matches
Evangelos Marinakis, owner of Nottingham Forest, has been banned from attending the next five matches (Getty Images)

Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis has been hit with a five-gave stadium ban for his behaviour in the tunnel following the home defeat to Fulham last month.

Marinakis was charged with misconduct by the Football Association and, although he denied the allegation, an independent regulatory commission found his behaviour after the final whistle was “improper”.

Fulham won 1-0 at the City Ground after Raul Jimenez converted a second-half penalty, awarded by referee Josh Smith after he was told to consult the pitchside monitor by VAR.

