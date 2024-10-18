Nuno Espirito Santo and Morgan Gibbs-White banned after ill-tempered draw with Brighton

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Nuno Espirito Santo has been given a three-match touchline ban by the FA following the chaotic scenes at the end of Nottingham Forest’s ill-tempered draw with Brighton last month.

The Portuguese boss was handed a two-game ban for comments after the 2-2 draw at the Amex Stadium, with an extra game triggered from a suspended ban following incidents at Everton last season.

Morgan Gibbs-White has also been banned for one game following misconduct after his dismissal against the Seagulls.

Gibbs-White was shown a second yellow card by referee Rob Jones after a challenge on forward Joao Pedro.

“I'm not able to judge at the moment,” Nottingham Forest assistant Rui Pedro Silva said. “The referee had a good view. Anthony [Taylor] was close to the situation. In this moment it was a very good game.

“It was a fair and good tackle. Not justifying a second yellow card. I think the referees took their time. It's not bad if they take their time. Anthony had a point of view. I didn't hear nothing from the mouth of Nuno that justified a red card.”

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler was handed an £8,000 fine after also being sent-off in the same match.

open image in gallery Nuno Espirito Santo is shown a red card by English Referee Robert Jones ( AFP via Getty Images )

“The tackle on Joao [Pedro] looked like it wasn’t a great tackle. We were upset with it,” confirmed Brighton coach Andrew Crofts at the time. “The reaction is to see what the referee does.

“After that, I didn’t see it too much because I was communicating with a player. The next thing I saw was the red cards to the managers and obviously the player. Joao took a nasty hit. Hopefully he’s OK.

open image in gallery Morgan Gibbs-White reacts after being being shown a second yellow card by English Referee Robert Jones ( AFP via Getty Images )

“We are bitterly disappointed not to get three points. At the same time you have to finish the game well and get over the line. We created enough chances to definitely win the game. They had very little. That’s maybe why we’re frustrated and maybe tempers were frayed because of that.

“Hopefully we can learn a lot from the last two games at home. But we’re still unbeaten so there’s a lot to be positive about.”