Forest unhappy with Morgan Gibbs-White dismissal in dramatic Brighton draw

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

Nottingham Forest assistant manager Rui Silva suggested referee Robert Jones should have stuck with his initial decision not to send off Morgan Gibbs-White following a chaotic end to a 2-2 draw at Brighton.

Gibbs-White’s lunging challenge on Albion substitute Joao Pedro sparked ill-tempered scenes at the Amex Stadium, leading to Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo and Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler also receiving red cards.

Jones originally made the shape of a ball to indicate a clean tackle before subsequently showing Forest captain Gibbs-White a second yellow card, with fourth official Anthony Taylor possibly influencing the final verdict.

Nuno was then dismissed for his reaction after counterpart Hurzeler was punished for encroaching on to the pitch to protest against a tackle which occurred just in front of the dugouts.

Silva stood in for Nuno with neither manager able to speak to the media, having been dismissed, and said: “If he (Jones) makes that sign to show the ball, maybe go through with his decision. But I didn’t see the image.

“I think the referee on the pitch is the main decision (maker) of the game so if he sees that he should stick with his decision.

“I think the referees took their time to chat, to have a conversation about that situation, and they make the final decision to show a second yellow card to Morgan.

“Anthony has a point of view, Rob probably another point of view, the linesmen another point of view.”

Substitute Ramon Sosa earned Forest a point after quick-fire goals from Albion pair Jack Hinshelwood and Danny Welbeck at the end of the first half overturned an early Chris Wood penalty.

While the result extended the unbeaten starts of both sides in the Premier League, the aftermath of Gibbs-White’s attempt to prevent Pedro breaking was the main talking point at full-time.

Silva added: “I didn’t hear anything from the mouth of Nuno that justifies a red card. You’re going to defend your player, you’re going to defend your team.

Here in the Premier League, the football is very intense. If it's intense inside of the pitch, it's hard not to be intense outside Rui Silva

“Here in the Premier League, the football is very intense. If it’s intense inside of the pitch, it’s hard not to be intense outside.

“We also live the same emotions the players are living, sometimes more than them. Sometimes it’s not easy for us to be always in control of our emotions.”

A statement on the Premier League Match Centre X account read: “The referee issued a second yellow card to Gibbs-White for a reckless challenge on Pedro.

“Fabian Hurzeler and Nuno Espirito Santo were both sent off for their unacceptable technical area behaviour following the incident.”

Pedro missed Brighton’s last two matches due to an injury suffered on international duty with Brazil.

Seagulls first-team coach Andrew Crofts said: “Late on in the game, there’s a tackle we feel is a foul. You could tell Joao was hurt, so you’re obviously worried about your player.

“Their player definitely doesn’t mean to hurt Joao but it’s obviously a foul.

“Their bench doesn’t think it’s a foul, we do.

“After it broke out a little bit, I was speaking to one of the players so I didn’t actually see the next part.

“Football is full of emotions and the ref has to do what he has to do.”

Asked about the role of fourth official Taylor, Crofts said: “I didn’t see what his part of that moment was. I think he would have been in communication with the referee to give his opinion.

“He probably felt it was a foul and then the referee has to make the call after.”