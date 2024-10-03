Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis has been charged with misconduct by the Football Association (FA).

The charge relates to alleged improper behaviour by the Greek shipping magnate around the tunnel area after the final whistle in his side’s match against Fulham on September 28.

The FA said Marinakis had until Monday to respond to the charge.

Forest lost the match 1-0, with Fulham’s goal by Raul Jimenez awarded after a lengthy VAR check.

Last week Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo was charged with improper conduct after his reaction to a red card shown to midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White against Brighton on September 22.

Nuno already has a suspended one-match ban hanging over him after he criticised officials following a defeat to Everton in April.

The club were also charged after a post on their official X account claimed the VAR in that match, Stuart Attwell, was a Luton fan and that referees’ body Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) had decided not to reassign him.

There has not been an outcome in those proceedings yet.

Defeat to Fulham brought an unbeaten start to the Premier League season to an end for the club, with Nuno left angered by the officiating in the contest.

open image in gallery Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo was not impressed with referee Josh Smith ( PA Wire )

“We all want peace and for things to continue well, to not have to speak about the referees. But it was bad, wasn’t it?” the Nottingham Forest manager said. “We don’t want to talk about it [referee decisions]. Nobody wants to talk about it.

“When we come to the game, we don’t think about the referee, we just want to compete and play the game and hope the referee gets things right.”

PA