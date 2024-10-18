Eddie Howe reveals he was not one of 10 managers interviewed for England job

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Eddie Howe has confirmed he was not interviewed or even contacted for the England job, despite the head of the Football Association claiming 10 candidates were spoken to before appointing Thomas Tuchel.

FA chief executive Mark Bullingham claimed at Tuchel’s unveiling that he and technical director John McDermott interviewed 10 managers before they settled on the German.

Howe was the leading English candidate for the job after returning Newcastle to the Champions League. The 46-year-old is one of only three English managers in the Premier League, along with Sean Dyche and Gary O’Neil.

However, no contact was made between Howe and the FA, with the manager stating he would have preferred to see an English coach take the top job despite praising Tuchel’s character.

“Firstly, speaking about Thomas himself, I’ve got a relationship with Thomas. I was lucky to see him work at Chelsea when I was out of work,” Howe said.

“What a brilliant guy, what a great person, what a great coach. I had two days with him and I thought he was fascinating and great company. I wish him well and I think it’s a great appointment. I hope he leads England to many trophies.

“I have always said my preference would have been for an English coach. But if you are going to go foreign, go you for one of the best and I certainly think Thomas is one of them.”

A report in the Daily Mail claimed Howe was not considered for the role due to the compensation the FA would have to pay Newcastle to hire the English coach.

Howe said he was not distracted by the England job and said his focus remained on Newcastle throughout the process that followed Gareth Southgate’s resignation.

“Absolutely not, England have to do what is right for them and only they will know the processes they have one through and the decisions that have been made,” he added.

“For me, it’s about Newcastle, it’s about trying to win games and it’s hard enough trying to do that if you’re 100 per cent focussed.

“I will always remain that way to my work. If you drop your levels of focus, the job becomes impossible. At no stage have I allowed myself to do that.”

