Nottingham Forest vs Man Utd LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups from City Ground clash
Forest aim to maintain their grip on third place when they take on Ruben Amorim’s Red Devils
Nottingham Forest host Manchester United in a Premier League encounter this evening with Nuno Espirito Santo’s men aiming to further secure their grip on a place in the top four.
Forest come into the match sitting third in the table, four points behind Arsenal in second and five ahead of Chelsea in fourth. Victory would move them one step closer to earning a spot in the Champions League next season but with a tightly contested battle happening below them any slip ups in the run in could prove costly.
Manchester United, meanwhile, are hoping to build on recent wins over Real Socidead and Leicester City. Ruben Amorim has stressed the need for his players to practice in his preferred 3-4-3 system and the international break came at a good time for the club. Defenders Harry Maguire and Leny Yoro are fit again and should lot back into the team as the Red Devils aim to end the year inside the top half of the table.
Follow all the action from The City Ground with our live blog below:
Rashford's form is good for Man utd says Amorim
Ruben Amorim insisted that Marcus Rashford’s return to form is good news for Manchester United.
Rashford earned an England recall after a year out of the international picture and started twice for new manager against Thomas Tuchel before opening his Aston Villa account with a double in Sunday's 3-0 win over Preston in the FA Cup quarter-finals.
And Amorim said: “Rashford is not my player at the moment but every player that performs well on loan is good news for my club so I am happy with that.”
The Marcus Rashford gamble that leaves Aston Villa with four outcomes
Unai Emery’s answer was a non-answer. But, designed to be concealing, it was also revealing. Would Aston Villa take up their £40m option to buy Marcus Rashford? “We don’t want to waste time speaking about it,” the manager replied. And yet he had also outlined the various scenarios that alter the equation.
“If we are in the Champions League, if we are in the Europa League, if we are in the European Conference League or not in Europe or winning a trophy, it is completely different,” Emery said.
Nottingham Forest vs Man Utd Prediction
Ruben Amorim continues to build his Manchester United side but they have been in turmoil throughout this Premier League campaign. Back to back wins, against Real Sociedad and Leicester City, will give them confidence but Nottingham Forest are better drilled and have home advantage.
Nuno Espirito Santo will know that a win tonight massively improves his team’s chances of reaching the Champions League and Forest’s FA Cup quarter-final victory over Brighton will give them enough of a boost to get the job done.
Forest 1-0 Man Utd.
Man Utd's early team news
Manchester United welcome back five players with Luke Shaw, Leny Yoro, Harry Maguire, Altay Bayindir and Tom Heaton all available for selection. Shaw doesn’t seem quite ready despite returning to training so it will be unlikely that he features but Ruben Amorim will no doubt benefit from the defensive reinforcements of Maguire and Yoro.
Patrick Dorgu has now served a suspension and will also be in the squad, but Lisandro Martinez, Amad Diallo, Kobbie Mainoo, Ayden Heaven and Jonny Evans are definitely out of the fixture.
Predicted Man Utd XI: Onana; De Ligt, Maguire, Yoro; Dalot, Fernandes, Ugarte, Dorgu; Garnacho, Hojlund, Zirkzee
Forest's early team news
Chris Wood is a major doubt for the match after picking up a hip issue on international duty with New Zealand. Morgan Gibbs-White will also be assessed after his collision with the post during the FA Cup match against Brighton with the manager feeling he should be fine to play.
Predicted Nottingham Forest XI: Sels; Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, N Williams; Dominguez, Anderson; Jota, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Elanga
How can I watch it?
The game will be shown on TNT Sports 1 with coverage beginning at 7pm. Subscribers can also stream the game live on Discovery+.
You can purchase a TNT Sports subscription via discovery+ here, for only £30.99 per month.
When is Nottingham vs Manchester United?
The match kicks off at 8pm on Tuesday 1 April at the The City Ground in Nottingham.
Nottingham Forest vs Man Utd
Nottingham Forest welcome Manchester United to The City Ground for tonight’s Premier League encounter.
Nuno Espirito Santo’s team are fresh off the back of a win in the FA Cup quarter-finals where they defeated Brighton 4-3 on penalties to reach the last four of the competition.
They sit third in the table and have a five point lead over fourth place Chelsea as they seek to secure a spot in the Champions League next season.
Manchester United, meanwhile, are down in 13th but have been improving under Ruben Amorim before the most recent international break and will hope to end the season strongly despite recent struggles.
Good evening!
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Premier League action as Nottingham Forest take on Manchester United.
Forest are aiming to build on the back of their FA Cup quarter-final victory and secure their position in the top-flight’s top four while Man Utd hope to continue their recent good form and end the year on a high under Ruben Amorim.
We’ll have all the team news, line-ups and updates throughout the night so stick with us as we build up to kick off at 8pm.
