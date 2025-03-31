Ruben Amorim explains why Marcus Rashford’s revival is ‘good news’ for Manchester United

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ruben Amorim insisted that Marcus Rashford’s return to form is good news for Manchester United.

Rashford earned an England recall after a year out of the international picture and started twice for new manager against Thomas Tuchel before opening his Aston Villa account with a double in Sunday's 3-0 win over Preston in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Amorim omitted Rashford for 13 games before his loan move to Villa, only putting the forward on the bench for one of them, after criticising his performances in training.

Villa have a £40m option to buy the 27-year-old in the summer but there is the possibility the forward could be back at Old Trafford.

And Amorim said: “Rashford is not my player at the moment but every player that performs well on loan is good news for my club so I am happy with that.”

United face Nottingham Forest on Tuesday and will welcome back five players, with the possibility two more should return soon after.

Defenders Harry Maguire and Leny Yoro and goalkeepers Altay Bayindir and Tom Heaton are fit again, while wing-back Patrick Dorgu is available after completing a three-match suspension.

Yoro has missed United’s last two games and Maguire has sat out four matches with a calf injury and Amorim added: “Maguire and Yoro are ready to go for the game.”

open image in gallery Harry Maguire has not played for Manchester United since 2 March ( PA Wire )

However, teenage defender Ayden Heaven is missing after suffering an ankle problem in the 3-0 win over Leicester, but Amorim allayed fears he will be a long-term absentee.

He said: “It was not so serious. He’s recovering, he’s not ready to play but he’s going to return this season, for sure.”

Luke Shaw and Kobbie Mainoo are back in training but neither England international is ready to feature at the City Ground.

Amorim explained: “Luke is not ready yet. We are starting doing some drills with the team but we are building Luke. Kobbie is almost returning but he is not ready for this game.”

Mason Mount, who was on the bench at Leicester, could make his first appearance of 2025 but Chido Obi will not be involved, with United preferring to use the young striker in Monday’s FA Youth Cup tie against Fulham instead.