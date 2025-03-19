Ayden Heaven provides update after worrying injury in Manchester United win
The 18-year-old said he is ‘doing well’ and recovering after he was stretchered off at Leicester
Ayden Heaven says he is “doing well “ and “recovering fast” after the Manchester United defender was stretchered off during the win over Leicester.
Heaven thanked fans for their messages of support after the worrying scenes at the King Power Stadium, with the 18-year-old’s injury dampening United’s 3-0 win.
Heaven, who had been impressive in his appearances against Arsenal and Real Sociedad, appeared to hurt his leg when he collided with Patson Daka early in the second half.
“I have read all your messages and I'm doing really well and recovering fast,” Heaven posted on his Instagram story.
United manager Ruben Amorim was unable to provide an update on the centre-back after the 3-0 win and said the club will have to “evaluate” him during the international break.
Heaven was making his first Premier League start since joining United from Arsenal in January in a deal worth £1m.
“It's hard to understand because when he was on the ground he could not speak,” Amorim said on Sunday. “He's so young, its hard to understand what he's feeling. We'll see next week.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments