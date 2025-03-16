Ayden Heaven stretchered off in Manchester United’s clash with Leicester

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ruben Amorim faces more injury problems as standout centre back Ayden Heaven was stretchered off the pitch during Manchester United’s Premier League clash with Leicester City.

Early on in the second half, Heaven lunged to clear a squared pass into the penalty area from Jamie Vardy and collided with Patson Daka near the far post.

The ball went out of play as the two players dropped to ground with Heaven clutching his left leg and signalling immediately to the bench.

Victor Lindelof also called for the physios as the teenager stayed on the ground and looked in serious pain. The medical staff called for the stretcher and Heaven was taken down the tunnel for treatment.

As of yet there has been no update on the extent of the injury which seemed serious in the immediate aftermath and caused an lengthy stoppage in the game.

Daka, who collided with Heaven during the 50/50 challenge was unhurt and continued the game.

Heaven was awarded his first Premier League start versus the Foxes and played well until the injury being a commanding presence in a back line devoid of first choice talent.

The 18-year-old joins a growing list of defensive injuries for Man Utd with Lisandro Martinez, Harry Maguire, Leny Yoro, Luke Shaw, and Jonny Evans also on the sidelines.

Amorim’s side had taken a 1-0 lead after Rasmus Hojlund scored in the first half. Bruno Fernandes threaded a pass in behind the defence and the Norwegian striker slotted his effort into the far bottom corner.

Alejandro Garnacho then had a goal disallowed after straying slightly offside which gave Leicester some confidence that they could end a long run of defeats.