Manchester United consider debut for unheard-of youngster vs Leicester after late doubt
Ruben Amorim could face a dilemma in goal with Dermot Mee the main candidate to step in if Andre Onana fails a fitness test
Manchester United could turn to Under-21 goalkeeper Dermot Mee if Andre Onana is unable to line up against Leicester.
It is understood the United No. 1 is dealing with illness, leaving Ruben Amorim with a dilemma between the sticks.
Mee, 22, last played at senior level during a loan spell at National League Altrincham two seasons ago.
Onana is still expected to travel to the King Power Stadium, but Amorim will make a late call over his appearance in the late kick-off against the Foxes.
The 28-year-old has been consistent with his fitness since joining United from Inter Milan in 2023, playing in every Premier League fixture to date.
Should Onana miss out, he could also miss the international break with Cameroon and games against Eswatini and Libya.
Mee has been in and around the first team squad in recent weeks, taking up a place on the bench in the last three fixtures.
Elyh Harrison is another option for United, having played on loan at Chester earlier this season.
While regular back-up goalkeeper Altay Bayindir remains out injured, as does Tom Heaton.
While Mee has played seven times for the Under-21s this season, five appearances in the Premier League 2 and two more in the EFL Trophy.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments