Chris Wood ‘not good’ as Nottingham Forest sweat on top scorer’s hip injury

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nottingham Forest’s FA Cup success was tempered by a gloomy injury update on top scorer Chris Wood.

The Reds were without Wood on Saturday when they beat Brighton on penalties to reach the semi-finals for the first time in 34 years.

The striker suffered a hip injury on international duty with New Zealand, and boss Nuno Espirito Santo said his condition is “not good”.

“Let’s wait and see,” he added. “It is going to be day by day we have to assess him.

“It is all about the pain he has. It was a big impact on his hip and it is very painful.

“We have to assess him. We are gutted that Chris was not here with us.”

Champions League hopefuls Forest host Manchester United on Tuesday, but asked if Wood could be available, Nuno said: “I cannot answer that.

“I don’t know, I’m not sure. It is going to be day by day.”

Forest battled through to the last four of the FA Cup after a goalless draw at the Amex Stadium, triumphing 4-3 on penalties.

Goalkeeper Matz Sels, the hero of shoot-outs in the previous rounds against Exeter and Ipswich, saved from Jack Hinshelwood and Diego Gomez, leaving captain Ryan Yates to slam home the final spot-kick.

It meant Brighton were denied a third semi-final appearance in seven years, and boss Fabian Hurzeler will now concentrate on their bid to qualify for Europe via the Premier League.

“We’re disappointed but the main things now is to show a reaction, recover good and focus on the next challenge on Wednesday against Aston Villa,” he said.