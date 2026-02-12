Who will be the next Nottingham Forest manager? Five names in the frame to replace Sean Dyche
Dyche was sacked after a goalless draw with relegation-threatened rivals Wolves
Nottingham Forest have sacked Sean Dyche after only 114 days in charge, with a goalless Premier League draw against bottom side Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday proving to be his final match as head coach.
The 54-year-old joined Forest in October on a contract running until the summer of 2027, but becomes the third manager to lose his job at the club this season following the exits of Nuno Espirito Santo and Ange Postecoglou.
"Nottingham Forest Football Club can confirm that Sean Dyche has been relieved of his duties as head coach," the club said in a statement in the early hours of Thursday.
"We would like to thank Sean and his staff for their efforts during their time at the club and we wish them the best of luck for the future."
Forest are 17th in the table after a three-game winless run and sit one place above the relegation zone with 12 matches remaining to secure their top-flight status.
Here are five names linked with the job:
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
The former Manchester United manager was sacked by Turkish club Besiktas earlier this season. He applied to return to the Old Trafford hot seat but was beaten to the role by Michael Carrick. Plenty of experience at both ends of the table, having also managed Cardiff City in the Premier League.
Roberto De Zerbi
The Italian impressed during his short stint at Brighton and has recently become available after departing Marseille this week. He has also been linked with the vacant Tottenham job.
Vitor Pereira
The Portuguese coach managed Wolves but was sacked earlier this season with the club then bottom of the table, and has been out of work ever since. Forest have several Portuguese speakers in the squad.
Enzo Maresca
The Italian coach is out of work after being sacked by Chelsea last month. Has previously managed in the Midlands with Leicester City.
Thomas Frank
The Dane has just been sacked by Tottenham, although it seems unlikely he would want to jump straight back into a relegation battle after what was a stressful period in charge of the north London club.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks