Nottingham Forest have sacked manager Sean Dyche after a dismal goalless draw with Wolves, leaving the club looking for its fourth head coach this season.

Dyche was let go in the wake of a 0-0 draw with bottom club Wolves on Wednesday night and after his team were booed off at the final whistle by their own home crowd.

Dyche, 54, leaves the position after being in charge at the City Ground for just 114 days. He succeeded Ange Postecoglou in October and had signed a contract until the summer of 2027.

His dismissal leaves Forest looking for their fourth manager of a season that began with Nuno Espírito Santo in charge.

The club sit just three points clear of the Premier League relegation zone with 12 matches to play.

"Nottingham Forest Football Club can confirm that Sean Dyche has been relieved of his duties as head coach,” a club statement said.

"We would like to thank Sean and his staff for their efforts during their time at the club and we wish them the best of luck for the future.

"We will be making no further comment at this time."

Speaking after Wednesday’s stalemate, Dyche admitted he was aware his position was under threat, with owner Evangelos Marinakis known for acting decisively with his two predecessors.

Marinakis’ patience wore thin again on Wednesday as Forest failed to score despite registering 35 shots.

Cameras cut to a frustrated Marinakis frequently during the City Ground draw and he appeared increasingly vexed at every missed opportunity.

Before his dismissal, Dyche said: "The owner has been fair to me, without a shadow of a doubt. If anyone chooses to change in football now, that's their decision. We've all seen it.

"People can demand change, and then it's always whether they change or not.”

Forest finished seventh in the Premier League under Espirito Santo last season, missing out on a Champions League spot after a poor end to the campaign but securing European football for the first time since 1995-96.

Espirito Santo signed a new three-year deal at the City Ground in June 2025, but was sacked in September after a breakdown in his relationship with Marinakis.

Former Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou was swiftly brought in as the Portuguese's replacement, but lasted only 40 days in the job with Marinakis wielding the axe again within minutes of a 3-0 defeat to Chelsea.

Dyche, who lives in Nottingham and was a trainee at the club, became the club's third first-team boss of the season on 21 October and took over the City Ground with Forest sitting 18th in the table. They had won just one of their previous eight matches during a troubled start to the campaign.

They beat Porto in his first game in charge and looked to have turned a corner after a 3-0 win at Premier League champions Liverpool a month later.

Wednesday's draw leaves Forest with just two wins from their last 10 in the Premier League – a run during which they also exited the FA Cup to Championship Wrexham - as they struggled to pull away from trouble in the fight for survival.