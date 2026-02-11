Sean Dyche appears resigned to his fate as he reacts to Nottingham Forest fan anger

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nottingham Forest boss Sean Dyche accepts his future is in the hands of owner Evangelos Marinakis after his side stuttered to a 0-0 draw against rock-bottom Wolves.

The point moves Forest three clear of the Premier League relegation zone but this felt like a damaging night for Dyche as his side drew a blank despite having 35 shots.

He was subjected to boos at full-time and trigger-happy owner Marinakis, who was at the City Ground, could well be considering the possibility of a third managerial sacking of the season.

Dyche says he is a “realist” about the situation and spoke like a man resigned to his fate.

“The owner has been fair to me, without a shadow of a doubt,” he said. “If anyone chooses to change in football now, that’s their decision. We’ve all seen it.

“People can demand change, and then it’s always whether they change or not. I just work very hard. I care about this club. I’ve made that clear. I’m working very hard.

“If the owner wants to make a change, then that’s up to him, and that’s the way football is now, that’s just the reality of it.

“But I’m not questioning the owner here. He’s been absolutely fair with me from the beginning to the end, and I’ve been fair with him and told him the truth every step of the way.

“Owners are owners. They don’t warm you up, it just comes, if that’s the way it goes. I’m a realist. I understand the noise here has changed significantly since the last few games.

“And that’s the only thing I’m frustrated about as it’s not a terrible run. But that’s still the modern way football is.

“Demand is high. That’s changed enormously in the last probably two years. Demand is getting higher and higher and higher and higher. Expectation immediately grows, expectation grows.

“So if people will change it, and the owner wants to change, that is entirely up to him, but there’s no lack of respect for me to the owner on how he’s been.

“He’s been first class for me since I’ve been here. And if he wants to make change, that is entirely up to him and if the fans want to change, that’s entirely up to them. All I do is work very, very hard at a club that I care about.”

There was not much Dyche could have done about the raft of missed chances his side produced, with Lorenzo Lucca blazing over from a six-on-one situation and Morato missing from point-blank range.

Wolves could have turned the atmosphere even more sour at the death had Mateus Mane converted a golden chance on the break.

But the point sees them edge closer to Derby’s record low Premier League total of 11 points as they moved on to nine.

Boss Rob Edwards said: “Clearly, we didn’t play great, but showed loads of other fighting qualities and battling qualities that you need to show regardless of however you play.

“So there’s no doubt they were better.

“But no one can question the lads’ commitment and effort and fighting spirit. Some of the football and the decisions we made and the quality at times that we showed, we can question. But the other side of the game, the stuff that needs to be there was.”