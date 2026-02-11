Roberto De Zerbi quits Marseille job after humiliating defeat to French rivals

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Marseille coach Roberto De Zerbi has departed the French Ligue 1 club by "mutual agreement" in the wake of a humiliating 5-0 defeat to bitter rivals Paris Saint-Germain.

The nine-time French champions announced the decision on Wednesday, just days after the crushing loss in French football's biggest game, a result that proved the final straw.

The heavy defeat at the Parc des Princes on Sunday saw defending champions PSG restore their two-point lead over Lens after 21 rounds, leaving Marseille fourth after the humiliating result.

De Zerbi's exit also comes on the heels of another embarrassing 3-0 loss to Club Brugge two weeks prior, which resulted in the club's elimination from the Champions League.

De Zerbi, who had publicly apologised to Marseille fans after the PSG thrashing, joined the club in 2024 after two seasons managing Brighton. While he initially tightened tactics, leading Marseille to a second-place finish last season, his recent decisions had reportedly left many observers perplexed.

The club stated: "Following consultations involving all stakeholders in the club’s leadership – the owner, president, director of football and head coach – it was decided to opt for a change at the head of the first team. This was a collective and difficult decision, taken after thorough consideration, in the best interests of the club and in order to address the sporting challenges of the end of the season."

open image in gallery The Italian coach offered an apology to Marseille fans after the heavy defeat to PSG ( AP )

The departure underscores a period of persistent instability for the former French football powerhouse. Since American owner Frank McCourt acquired Marseille in 2016, the club has struggled to find any form of consistency, experiencing a succession of coaches and internal crises, some of which have turned violent.

Marseille dominated domestic football in the late 1980s and early 1990s. It was the only French team to win the Champions League before PSG claimed the trophy last year. The club has not secured a league title since 2010.

Marseille did not immediately name a replacement for De Zerbi ahead of Saturday's league fixture against Strasbourg, leaving the club in flux.