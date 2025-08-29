Fenerbahce sack Jose Mourinho after failure to qualify for Champions League

The club are only six games into the new season, having earnt four points from their first two league games. They beat Feyenoord 6-3 on aggregate in the third round of Champions League qualifying but lost to Benfica 1-0 in the final play-off round to miss out on a place in the league phase of Europe’s most lucrative competition.
“Our Professional Football First Team’s technical director, Jose Mourinho, who has been carrying out his duties starting from the 2024-2025 season, has parted ways with us,” the club said in a statement. “We thank him for his efforts for our team until today and wish him success in his future career.”
more to follow...
