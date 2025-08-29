Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Fenerbahce sack Jose Mourinho after failure to qualify for Champions League

Lawrence Ostlere
Friday 29 August 2025 04:31 EDT
Comments
Jose Mourinho has departed Fenerbahce
Jose Mourinho has departed Fenerbahce (Getty Images)

Fenerbahce have sacked Jose Mourinho after they failed to qualify for the Champions League.

The club are only six games into the new season, having earnt four points from their first two league games. They beat Feyenoord 6-3 on aggregate in the third round of Champions League qualifying but lost to Benfica 1-0 in the final play-off round to miss out on a place in the league phase of Europe’s most lucrative competition.

“Our Professional Football First Team’s technical director, Jose Mourinho, who has been carrying out his duties starting from the 2024-2025 season, has parted ways with us,” the club said in a statement. “We thank him for his efforts for our team until today and wish him success in his future career.”

more to follow...

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in