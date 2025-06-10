Next Brentford Manager Odds

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Long-serving head coach Thomas Frank appears on the verge of departing Brentford for pastures new, with the Dane reportedly in talks with Tottenham Hotspur, and betting sites have reacted by opening a next Brentford manager market.

Frank has been at the Gtech since 2018, taking over when Brentford were still in the Championship and earning promotion before turning the Bees into a well-established Premier League side.

But his impressive showings mean he has long been touted for a move to a bigger Premier League club, and Spurs have identified him as their top candidate after deciding to part ways with Europa League winner Ange Postecoglou.

And Frank’s upcoming move leaves Brentford looking for a new manager for the first time in seven years ahead of preparations starting for the 2025/26 season.

A 10th-placed finish last term has left Brentford in a good position ahead of next term, but with Frank leaving, alongside the potential departure of Bryan Mbeumo, the new boss will need to act quickly both on the pitch and in the market ahead of the season beginning on 16 August.

According to football betting sites, current assistant manager Justin Cochrane is the leading candidate to take over at Gtech, with Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna also admired.

And with plenty of movement possible before the new season starts, we’ve taken a look at the leading contenders for the Brentford job.

Next Brentford Manager Odds

Manager Odds Betting site Justin Cochrane 4/7 Parimatch Kieran McKenna 6/1 Unibet Danny Rohl 8/1 Unibet Michael Carrick 12/1 BetVictor Edin Terzic 16/1 talkSPORT Bet Marco Rose 16/1 BetVictor Steven Gerrard 16/1 Unibet Sean Dyche 16/1 Parimatch Carlos Corberan 20/1 Unibet Ange Postecoglou 20/1 Parimatch Ralph Hasenhuttl 20/1 Unibet Mauricio Pochettino 25/1 BetVictor

Note that according to the terms on most betting sites, “caretaker and interim managers completing at least 10 consecutive competitive games will be deemed the permanent manager”.

Current first team coach Cochrane is the leading candidate to take over from Frank, with the Englishman also a member of Thomas Tuchel’s coaching staff within the Three Lions set-up.

An appointment to the lead role at Brentford would likely mean Cochrane has to shelve that role with England, but the 43-year-old may well jump at the chance for a first head coach role having previously coached at numerous levels at Manchester United, Tottenham and with the national side.

Cochrane is short as 1/3 on some betting apps to take over at the Gtech, though it is not known for sure whether the Bees hierarchy will judge him to have enough top-level experience to take over such a job.

Current Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna is an interesting proposition at around 6/1, with the Englishman having seen his side suffer relegation from the Premier League this season.

Nevertheless, McKenna has received plaudits for his performance while in charge of the Tractor Boys, and having also won promotion from the Championship the season before, he certainly has the edge in experience over Cochrane.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl is the other ‘leading’ candidate, according to the betting odds, at 8/1. The German’s side finished 12th in the Championship last season, and it doesn’t seem as though that performance will be enough to tempt the Bees into discussions.

Former Premier League and Champions League bosses in the running

Ex-Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick is next on the list at 12/1, with Carrick having parted ways with the club after failing to finish in the play-off spots last season.

Carrick initially showed plenty of promise at the Riverside, and though it ended on a sour note he will likely have plenty of suitors – though it is likely that a job of this size will be too much for him at this point in his career.

Further down the odds, there’s a wealth of experience among some of the less likely candidates, including Champions League finalist Edin Terzic.

Former Dortmund boss Terzic guided Dortmund to the 2024 final but lost out to Real Madrid, and has been out of work since being sacked by the club not long after. He is priced at 16/1 to take over, as is fellow ex-Dortmund boss Marco Rose.

Rose, who is a free agent after leaving RB Leipzig in March, has over 12 years of experience including time at RB Salzburg, and a first role at a Premier League club could be enough to tempt him away from Germany.

And if Brentford want to go with experience then former Everton boss Sean Dyche could be a good choice, with the ex-Burnley boss out of work since his sacking in January. He’s offered around 16/1, though his football would be at odds with that of Frank, so hiring him would perhaps be counter-productive for the Bees.

And the last manager at 16/1 is Steven Gerrard, who recently left Al-Effitaq in Saudi Arabia after a string of poor results. Though he won the Scottish title with Rangers in 2021, the fact that he left Aston Villa in 2022 with the club just above the relegation zone suggests that Brentford will steer clear of the former Liverpool man.

Spurs Favourites in The Mix?

There’s plenty of intrigue among the less-likely candidates to take over at the Gtech, with two names standing out in particular – Ange Postecoglou and Mauricio Pochettino.

The two former Spurs bosses are seen as unlikely to join Brentford considering the circumstances, with Postecoglou perhaps taking time off – and hoping for a step up from the Spurs job – while Poch has only just begun his tenure as manager of the United States national team. They are priced at 20/1 and 25/1 respectively.

Valencia manager Carlos Corberan is another outside shout at 20/1, having impressed in Spain after taking over at the end of 2024 with the club near relegation and subsequently overseeing a climb up the table to 12th.

And Ralph Hasenhuttl rounds off those offered at 20/1, with the Austrian having been sacked by VFL Wolfsburg after an 11th-placed finish in the Bundesliga.

