Man United make second Bryan Mbeumo bid in pursuit of Brentford forward
The Brentford forward could join Matheus Cunha in bolstering Ruben Amorim’s front line, but the Bees rejected a £45m bid with a further £10m in add-ons
Manchester United have returned with a second offer for Bryan Mbeumo as they try to tempt Brentford to sell the forward.
United made a first approach of £45m plus a further £10m in add-ons for the 25-year-old, but it was not close to Brentford’s valuation of the attacker, who is priced in excess of £60m.
However, while United are pursuing their interest with a bigger package, they are adamant they will not repeatedly increase their bid as they aim to be disciplined in the transfer market.
Mbeumo has attracted interest from a host of other clubs but wants to join United as part of their summer rebuilding.
Brentford’s attitude has always been that every player has his price but they are reluctant to sell for below that and while Mbeumo has a lone year left on his contract, the London club have an option to extend it.
United are set to make Matheus Cunha their first summer signing after triggering the Brazil forward’s £62.5m release clause at Wolves. The deal will be completed when he returns from international duty.
Cunha, at 26, is a year older than Mbeumo and scored 15 Premier League goals last season to the Cameroon international’s 20, a total bettered only by Mohamed Salah, Erling Haaland and Alexander Isak.
